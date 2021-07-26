Dunkin Dounuts Middletown
Middletown continued its discussion Monday on whether to allow new chain restaurants in the town. Existing chain establishments such as Dunkin’ will be allowed to remain.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A possible plan in Middletown to ban chain restaurants from the town could have several exemptions that allow businesses with a limited number of other locations or those located around other restaurants.

The town’s burgess and commissioners during a Monday night meeting discussed a proposal by Burgess John Miller to prohibit “formula” restaurants within the town — establishments with numerous other locations, standardized menus, architecture and other features.

Miller proposed allowing restaurants with fewer than 10 locations in the Mid-Atlantic region but are not franchised or eateries that have only walk-up locations, are part of a food court area or are clustered with other, similar restaurants.

A definition of formula restaurant can be interpreted broadly enough to include businesses with more than one location or narrowly enough to include only large national chains, according to a memo Miller submitted to the commissioners.

Commissioner Chris Goodman asked whether simply banning franchise restaurants would address the issue.

The town already has a Dunkin’ Donuts and a Subway as well as several restaurants with other locations. The existing restaurants would be allowed to stay under the proposal.

In recent years, the town has added the Cross Stone Commons — which includes a CVS store, the Dunkin’, two other restaurants and several other stores — and approved another shopping center along U.S. 40 Alternate that will include office space, a storage facility and several retail or restaurant sites.

Miller said Monday he would put his proposed exemptions in writing for the commissioners, and they can decide if the town is interested in moving forward with the discussion.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

