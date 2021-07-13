In an effort to maintain its small-town feel and character, Middletown will consider banning new fast-food and chain restaurants within its limits.
The town’s commissioners agreed Monday night to look further at a proposal to prohibit “formula” restaurants within the town – establishments with numerous other locations, standardized menus, architecture and other features.
Burgess John Miller said his focus is on maintaining the town’s uniqueness and character.
While the town already has a Dunkin’ and a Subway — as well as several other restaurants with other locations — those existing restaurants would be allowed to stay, Miller said.
A restaurant such as Black Hog BBQ, which moved into the Cross Stone Commons shopping center along Middletown Parkway, has several other locations, but it is locally owned, he said.
Commissioner Kevin Stottlemyer said he’s more concerned with free-standing restaurants than with establishments in a shopping center or otherwise.
According to a proposal submitted to the town, “Not only does an ordinance like this protect our character, it also protects our ‘Mom and Pop’ or unique restaurants and businesses.”
In recent years, the town has added the Cross Stone Commons, which includes a CVS store, the Dunkin’, two other restaurants and several other stores, and approved another shopping center along U.S. 40 Alternate that will include office space, a storage facility and several retail or restaurant sites.
