Nearly four years later, the project to remake Middletown’s Main Street is essentially finished, the State Highway Administration announced Friday.
Begun in October 2016, the project is considered substantially complete, with only some landscaping, aesthetic concrete repairs and some other minor work to be done.
The project was a considerable undertaking, with the addition of a new waterline along Main Street, new sidewalks and ramps that are compatible with the Americans With Disabilities Act, repaired drainage infrastructure, new crosswalks and lighting, and a repaved and striped two miles of Main Street through the downtown area.
The improvements will benefit pedestrians and others in the historic downtown area, SHA Administrator Tim Smith said in a release Friday.
The SHA appreciates the cooperation of Middletown officials, businesses and residents, he said.
“The project involved the replacement of the waterline and much of the storm drain system,” SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said in an email Friday. “This was 100-year-[old] infrastructure, and as such, some connections and details were not known until it was under construction.”
While Middletown Burgess John Miller acknowledged Friday that “the end product is very nice,” the continued delays on the project have been a consistent source of frustration for officials and others in the town.
“It was a two-year project that took four years,” Miller said.
Roadwork from the project snarled traffic as crews moved along the route between Ivy Hill Drive and Middletown Parkway.
In May 2019, rain from a heavy thunderstorm flooded several homes on West Main Street.
Town officials got complaints, even though the town had nothing to do with the project, Miller said.
The $18 million project was handled by the SHA, with work done by contractor Milani Construction, of Washington, D.C.
Now, with the project substantially done, the town is operating “somewhat normally,” Miller said.
Town officials have talked about having some sort of ribbon cutting or other event to celebrate the completion of the project but are considering how to have a ceremony while dealing with autumn weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.