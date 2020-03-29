Frederick County businesses can now apply for a grant to help them recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Ogden Newspapers Inc., the parent company of The Frederick News-Post, has established a $1 million fund to help local businesses get back to full strength by subsidizing local marketing efforts through matching advertising dollars.
“We know businesses and workers here are hurting; we’re hurting, too,” said Geordie Wilson, publisher of The News-Post. “But if we can pull together as a community, we can weather this. Here at The News-Post, we want to do everything we can to help everyone get through the pandemic and get back to work. With these matching grants, we can help local businesses tell their story as they rebuild.”
Businesses operating in the Frederick market can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 today at ogdennews.com/community-grant. Applicants will receive a response to their application within one to two business days.
The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses affected by the coronavirus, Wilson said, whether or not they are current News-Post advertisers. Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in The News-Post and at FrederickNewsPost.com between April 1 and June 30, 2020.
“We’ve never before seen anything hit the Frederick economy this fast and this hard,” said Rick Weldon, president of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. “But among our members there also are great examples of resilience and civic generosity, and I am sure they will appreciate the help getting back on their feet.”
“A community newspaper is only as strong as the community it serves,” said Robert Nutting, CEO of Ogden Newspapers. “As a family-owned business operating for almost 130 years, we have learned that the only way to pull through the hard times is to stand with your partners and customers. We are proud to offer this assistance to the local businesses that form the backbone of the communities where we publish.”
For more information and to apply, visit ogdennews.com/community-grant.
Ogden Newspapers operates more than 40 daily newspapers across the country, plus a number of weekly newspapers and a magazine division.
