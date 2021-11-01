If you’ve driven down Catoctin Mountain Highway in the last two months, it’s likely you already know about Frederick County’s newest African restaurant, Motherland Kitchen and Spices.
The white wooden structure located at the mouth of Biggs Ford Road, beside Family’s Choice Antiques, is one of few businesses that dot the expansive grassy landscape surrounding the major thoroughfare’s path around Walkersville.
Though the restaurant has only been open since August, its owner, Sabina Jules, says the neighbors have been fantastic. She gets customers from Walkersville, Thurmont, Emmitsburg and all over the city of Frederick. They’ve thanked her for opening her business in what they describe as a “restaurant desert,” where eateries of the non-gas station or fast-food variety are few and far between.
Not to mention, she said, they love her cooking.
“I bring food that is food as it should be,” she said, stressing every word. “Home-cooked food. It’s not fast food. It’s not food from a can. I cook everything fresh every day.”
Things have been busy since she set up shop. She recently brought on some extra help in the kitchen, but she has committed herself to coming to the restaurant every day for the next year — until she’s confident she and her staff have a process down pat for making every dish. She knows just how important consistency is in the restaurant business. That’s where her background as a database administrator and programmer comes in, she says.
In the kitchen, she seems to be a constant stream of motion. On a recent afternoon, she hovered over a giant gas-powered stove, alternating between shifting around a huge pile of jollof rice in one iron pan and stirring a batch of kahti-kahti chicken in another. Steam gushed from a pressure cooker nearby.
Jules grew up in Cameroon, but Motherland Kitchen’s menu extends far beyond the cuisine of West and Central Africa. She wants everyone from Africa who walks into her restaurant to be able to order a dish from their home country. People from South Africa can have their corn fufu, or “pap,” people from Zimbabwe their beef stew and people from Kenya their grilled meat and ugali, Jules said.
“That’s why I gave the name Motherland,” she said, smacking the table for emphasis. “Because Motherland is Africa.”
That afternoon, Linda Shern and her partner, Souleymane Camara, had stopped by the restaurant for a bite to eat. Shern ordered the grilled meat “suya,” while Camara got the cassava leaf stew — a dish from his native country, Guinea. He’s always making it at home, Shern said.
“So, what do you think about mine, my dear brother?” Jules asked.
Without even looking up from his food, Camara gave her the thumbs up. Shern laughed as Jules clapped her hands in joy, a huge smile breaking out across her face.
This isn’t the first time Jules has opened a restaurant. Motherland Kitchen’s first iteration was in Marietta, Georgia. It lasted for three years, but Jules doesn’t see it as a failure. She learned a lot from her time running the restaurant, she said. Afterward, when she moved to Tennessee to work for HP, she published a cookbook and started packaging spice blends to sell.
Now, she sells these blends from a row of shelves behind the cash register at the second Motherland Kitchen. Her mother’s face and nickname — MommyDoro — appear on the labels. Honoring her in this way was important to Jules, since her mom was the one who taught her to cook.
After some nudging from her three grandchildren, though, Jules will soon start selling her sauces under her nickname, Antiley. She even hopes her dishes will one day appear in grocery stores and has taken a course on manufacturing to further this ambition.
Her daughter often teases her about how much she loves cooking for other people, Jules said with a laugh. But her daughter doesn’t understand how good it feels for somebody to appreciate a dish she has poured so much of her heart into, she said.
“My best moment is when somebody eats my food and goes, ‘Oh my God, this is heavenly,’” she said, later adding, “I cook it from my heart and I put all the love I can in the food.”
