It’s Mount Airy Restaurant Week, and business is bustling.
“We’re getting a lot more orders from people we don’t recognize,” Superfoods Cafe & Market manager Tracy Hales said after the lunch rush Tuesday.
Restaurant Week usually means a spike in customers new and old.
“The goal of Restaurant Week is to bring awareness of the restaurants in our community,” said Melissa Thorn, Mount Airy director of community development, economic development and Main Street manager.
Inside Superfoods at 106 S. Main St., colorful chalkboard menus give customers a view of vegan and vegetarian options. The espresso machine let out a shrill whistle and gurgled.
“We love it because we do get folks in who may not have come into our store before,” Superfoods owner Darlene Union said in an interview.
Union is a raw vegan chef. She loves to see customers leave pleasantly surprised at how full they are.
One side of the shop has shelves stocked with products such as vegan marshmallows, hemp protein powder and cacao nibs. The other side features a dimly lit wine bar with soothing music, and a play space for children in the back.
The cafe and market opened in 2012. Superfoods is one of 12 local eateries participating in Mount Airy Restaurant Week now through April 10.
The theme for the town’s fifth Restaurant Week is “Rediscover Community.” Participating businesses are stocked with chef hats to give to customers. Thorn invites people to decorate the hats, don them and post photos to social media.
Those who use #MtAiryEats and tag @TownofMountAiry on Instagram or Facebook will have a chance to win $25 gift cards to local restaurants, according to Thorn.
While last year’s Restaurant Week promoted curbside pickup and carryout, this year, Thorn is excited to see restaurants full of customers. Business owners are, too.
“In general, business has come back with gusto,” Jon Speiser said.
Speiser is co-owner of Memories Charcoal House at 403 E. Ridgeville Blvd. The family restaurant and sports bar has been in business nearly 28 years. Restaurant Week usually bolsters sales, according to Speiser.
Customers bustled in the lounge area adjacent to the bar Tuesday afternoon. Red balloons marked a celebration. Outside, string lights covered the patio. Speiser said they’ll be bringing in palm trees soon to give the patio a beachy feel as the weather warms up.
Speiser described Restaurant Week as a win-win for businesses and the community.
“We definitely see a little bit of a bump in business,” he said. “It’s a good way to kind of showcase what we do.”
Union said the past two years under the COVID-19 pandemic were challenging for businesses.
“We hope everybody comes out to see us and support local business,” she said. “We’re all working hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.