Before the sun had fully risen Saturday morning, hundreds of people gathered on Gambrill Mountain under a bright canopy of orange and yellow leaves, eyeing the nearby starting line with anticipation.
USA Cycling’s 2021 Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships drew about 230 competitors and hundreds more spectators to Frederick County this weekend. It was a solid opportunity for area businesses, said Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor.
“It’s exciting to bring people to Frederick who might not otherwise have a reason to get here,” he said. “If they come here for this, maybe they’ll come back here for something else.”
Competitors between the ages of 17 and 89 raced two laps around a 16-mile course that took them through parts of Gambrill State Park and the Frederick City Watershed. It took riders between three and five hours to complete.
“The riders love this course,” said Tara McCarthy, the race coordinator and USA Cycling’s director of national events. “It’s gonna be super challenging and technical, but they’re excited to get out onto a national-caliber course on the East Coast. We haven’t been here in a number of years.”
The Singer family of Bloomsburg, Pa., has traveled as far as Texas for previous national championship races. On Saturday, Kaitlyn Singer held the mittened hands of her 11-month-old daughter, Frankie, as she toddled across the uneven, leaf-covered ground.
“She’s so close to walking,” Kaitlyn said with a laugh. “But not in this terrain.”
The family had come with handmade signs in tow to support Singer’s husband, Ryan, who competed in the race and trains hours every week on his bike. They’d never been to Frederick County, Kaitlyn said, but had been enjoying a stay in Brunswick since Wednesday.
“We’ve been checking out the area all week,” Singer said.
Scott Molnar, who competed alongside two friends, said he was drawn to the atmosphere of camaraderie coupled with the technical challenge of the sport. He “just fell into it” a few years ago, he said, and didn’t look back.
“It just makes me happy,” Molnar said.
Usually, national championship races take about 18 months to plan, said Visit Frederick executive director Dave Ziedelis. But after a late change in location, Frederick only had about three months to put the event together.
USA Cycling moved this year’s race to Maryland after it “learned of an anti-transgender bill being considered in the [original] host state’s legislature,” the organization wrote in a statement in May. That bill later passed into law, the statement said.
Experts have called 2021 a “record-breaking” year for legislation aiming to curb the rights of transgender people, with nearly 100 bills introduced across more than 20 states, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. McCarthy declined to name the state where USA Cycling had previously planned to hold the race.
Ziedelis said the move was a win for the city and county. There’s a “lot of overlap” between mountain biking enthusiasts and people who would be likely to enjoy Frederick’s vibrant craft beverage and family-owned restaurant scene, he said.
Riders were invited to an awards ceremony Saturday evening along downtown Frederick’s Carroll Creek. Ziedelis said community leaders hoped that would bring an influx of business to the city’s restaurants, shops and breweries.
The event will return to Gambrill Mountain next fall, McCarthy said, as is USA Cycling’s typical scheduling system. Organizers choose a new location every other year.
“Frederick has really put their best foot forward in establishing this,” Ziedelis said.
