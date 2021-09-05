JoJo’s Restaurant and Taphouse in downtown Frederick used to be open for lunch and dinner every day of the year besides Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Now, manager Dennis McKinney said the restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. And Wednesday through Friday, it’s only open for dinner.
Like businesses across Frederick County, JoJo’s is facing a staffing shortage.
“It’s everywhere,” said Rick Weldon, president of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. “And it’s in every sector.”
America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, according to a federal report released Friday. It was a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring, and it marked the clearest sign to date that the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some people from flying, shopping and dining out.
“The delta variant has taken a bigger toll on the job market than many of us had hoped,” Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, told The Associated Press. “It’s going to take workers longer to come back to the labor market than we expected.”
According to the jobs report, hiring was the weakest in the sectors of the economy that require face-to-face contact with the public — restaurants, hotels and retailers.
Javaughn Burnett is an employee at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Frederick. He’s worked there since January, but in the last month or so, he said he’s started picking up odd shifts at other Marriott properties in the area that were struggling with a dearth of workers.
Sometimes, he’ll work a breakfast shift at the nearby Residence Inn. Other days, he’ll work night shifts at TownePlace Suites or the Courtyard.
“It’s just a matter of not having enough people to fill those spaces, or having too many call-outs in one week,” Burnett said.
A few months ago, many economists had expected a fading pandemic to encourage more people to resume their job searches. Worries about getting sick on the job would fade, they hoped. And as schools reopened, more parents, particularly women, would return to the workforce.
So far, that hasn’t happened. But the demand for workers remains strong. The job listings website Indeed says the number of available jobs grew in August. And the National Federation for Independent Business said its surveys show that half of small businesses have jobs they cannot fill.
In a desperate move, a growing number of companies are loosening restrictions on everything from age to level of experience. Drugstore chain CVS announced earlier in August it would no longer require a minimum high school degree to fill entry level spots at its stores. This year, it also plans to end its GPA requirement of 3.0 when it recruits on college campuses. Amazon has stopped testing job seekers for marijuana.
At the Dollar Tree in Walkersville, store manager Donnell Reese said he’s desperate for cashiers, managers and help unloading trucks.
“It’s really killing us,” Reese said.
Reese is convinced the drought is due to “the government allowing people to stay home and get paid.” Miles away in Thurmont, Bob Black was thinking the same.
Black, the owner of Catoctin Mountain Orchard, said his workers are struggling to pack products on time for retail. He, too, blamed government unemployment programs.
“They’ve given away too much free money,” he said. “And it’s affected everyone.”
When hiring numbers failed to impress earlier this year, dozens of Republican governors — including Maryland’s Larry Hogan — moved to curtail their states’ pandemic unemployment assistance, arguing it was acting as a deterrent for workers to re-enter the job market.
But states that cut those benefits haven’t seen stronger hiring numbers than those that have kept mailing checks, research shows. A Wall Street Journal analysis released Wednesday found “roughly similar job growth” in states that kept the enhanced federal benefits versus those that ended them early.
A July analysis by the payroll firm Homebase found that employment increased in states that retained jobless benefits and decreased in states that cut them. In June, Indeed's Hiring Lab found that job searches in states ending benefits were below April's baseline.
Meanwhile, a Census survey taken in late March showed that 6.3 million people didn’t seek work because they had to care for a child, and 4.1 million said they feared contracting or spreading the virus.
“It’s been very difficult,” said Kaitlyn Kenny, a shift supervisor at Ace Hardware in Brunswick.
The store has been short on cashiers and salespeople for a couple of months, she said. A lot of the applications the store receives are from high schoolers who can’t work more than two hours each day, she said.
“A lot more stress is on everyone,” Kenny said, “because we’re trying to make it work with what we’ve got.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
