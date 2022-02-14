Amene Jennai has seen what the pandemic can do to a restaurant.
As general manager of The Green Turtle in Burtonsville when COVID-19 struck, he watched revenue plummet.
“It was unprecedented. We didn’t know what next week would bring,” said Jennai, who also goes by AJ.
But the restaurant pivoted and prioritized carryout. Takeaway orders that once accounted for little revenue grew to represent a healthy chunk of profits, Jennai said. They adapted to a new normal.
Now, he is taking that experience and 20 years worth of industry knowledge and bringing it to New Market, where he’s helping reopen the former Vintage restaurant as a managing partner. The establishment will be dubbed Vintage-Eats.
The former Vintage restaurant, which opened in 2014, closed and rebranded as an events space just before the pandemic started in March 2020. Prior to 2014, it was known as Mealey’s.
Jennai is excited to bring another version of Vintage back to locals. He was touched by the reactions the restaurant received on social media when it announced plans to reopen in January.
“The opportunity is perfect,” he said, standing inside the building at 8 W. Main St. on Friday.
Wooden farmhouse-style tables offer a place for large families to gather, while smaller tables provide the setting for a more intimate meal. Bar and lounge seating will also be available. Touches of vintage décor and warm lights fill the space.
Jennai remarked at how fortunate he is to have a restaurant that doesn’t need to be built from scratch.
While Jennai recognizes COVID-19 continues to present a level of uncertainty, he’s hopeful restaurants have put their worst days behind them.
“The industry is climbing out of COVID, hopefully,” he said.
He described the prospective menu as elevated comfort food with something for everybody, open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. They hope to open by early spring.
Jennai envisions Vintage-Eats being a place where guests can get hearty, rich food like steak and seafood but also have a selection of small plates, plus gluten-free and vegetarian options. Their newly hired chef comes with a background in both fine and casual dining, and most recently worked at a country club.
If their price point could be measured in dollar signs, Jennai said he expects Vintage-Eats will fall between $$ and $$$.
While Vintage may be older, Jennai said guests can expect the food to be fresh. The staff plans to source local, seasonal food, and Jennai is already working to form partnerships with other local businesses such as Linganore Wines.
There will also be 16 taps of beer, plus cocktails — a facet of the restaurant Jennai is especially passionate about. He became a bartender the same week he turned 21 and has more than a dozen years of experience behind the bar.
Jennai emphasized Vintage-Eats will strive to provide cuisine to suit a variety of guests — whether you’re looking to feed the family after work, take your loved one on a date or rent space for a baby shower.
He hopes the restaurant will employ 25 to 30 people. He’s looking to hire both the student who needs spending money and the career-oriented person who wants to make a living in restaurants.
Depending on COVID-19 restrictions, Jennai would like to serve 250 to 300 people on a busy night.
He knows there’s much he can’t plan for, but he intends to listen to community feedback and remain ready to adapt.
“I hope to meet a lot of people,” he said. “We’re all excited to be a part of this community.”
