A new farmers market in Frederick caught the eye of more than a few passersby on Saturday.
Under the shade of her tent, Melissa Hopko watched the cars drive past and turn around.
The location of the new Francis Scott Key Mall Farmers Market, outside the Sears Automotive Center, proved useful in attracting customers to the market's opening day, Hopko said.
"I was surprised at the business today," said Alexandra Tyron-Hopko, Hopko's mother.
Tyron-Hopko estimated that roughly 350 people came out for the market's debut. Eight vendors set up in the parking lot, with plans to add more soon. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 19.
Hopko came on board as the market manager when the mall reached out looking to host a farmers market. She said she was eager to help.
"I jumped on it," she said.
She also manages the Downtown Thursday Market in the 300 block of N. Market Street.
Hopko is president and CEO of So Very Special LLC. She and her mother sold soap, hand cream, essential oils and herbs at the market outside the mall on Saturday. Radishes, carrots, scallions, asparagus and onions filled the baskets on their table. They were busy right up until the last hour of the market.
Hopko said customers at farmers markets often ask about the ingredients she uses and how the food is grown.
"You're getting vegetables and herbs from people you can actually talk to," Hopko said. "You know it's coming directly from the source itself."
Next door, Bonnie Butter was left with a third of what she brought.
"Business was great," Butter said with a grin.
She and her partner Steve Hixon started out with three tables full of food. By 1 p.m., they were left with just one.
Happy Heart Farms in Boonsboro is home to Bonnie Butter Bakes. They produce pies, quiches, cupcakes, candy and prepared meals, making deliveries to Frederick and Washington counties. Berries from the farm often end up in their dishes, according to Butter.
They brought a variety of sweet and savory dishes to the market. Apple pie, creamed corn, chicken pot pies and scalloped potatoes flew off the table, Butter said.
New to the farmers market scene was Maija Ibanez, of Frederick. She just launched her home-based business, Made by Maija Snackery, two weeks ago.
"I hurried up to get everything together," she said.
Ibanez's table was covered with an array of pastel-colored treats. Marshmallow pops, chocolate dipped Oreos with gold flakes and cinnamon crunch cookies were a hit, she said.
"I love event planning," Ibanez said. "My goal is to make treats for special events."
Hopko chatted with vendors as the market as the event winded down.
She rated the day with two thumbs up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.