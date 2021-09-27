For the first time, a report has analyzed the collective grant-making activity of 11 major funders of Frederick County nonprofits and community organizations.
The 11 funders included Ausherman Family Foundation, The Community Foundation of Frederick County, Delaplaine Foundation, Inc., Frederick County government, Helen J. Serini Foundation, The Kahlert Foundation, Loats Foundations Inc., The Will Group Foundation, Inc., United Way of Frederick County, the William E. Cross Foundation and The Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County.
In 2020, these foundations and philanthropic organizations issued nearly $14 million in grants, according to a news release issued about the report from the Delaplaine Foundation last week. Of this money, approximately $2 million went toward emergency purposes related to the pandemic. This amount doesn’t include the $3.5 million in coronavirus relief funds provided by the county’s government to nonprofits.
The report also found that 47 percent of the nearly $14 million supplied last year went to support nonprofits and community groups engaged with issues related to poverty, according to the release. A breakdown of grant spending by topic and issue revealed that work related to “human needs” received over $7.3 million. Next in line was education, which received about $2.3 million in funding, and community development, which received $1.3 million. Arts and culture received about $1.1 million.
The report also identified several potential gaps in the combined funding priorities, including support for infants and young children, mental and behavioral health and substance use, and people 80 years and older.
