Monday became the most exciting day of the week for employees at Curious Iguana during the month of February as they would await the arrival of heart-shaped cards, pink notes and handwritten letters.
The valentines were part of the Love Letters for Local campaign from the Downtown Frederick Partnership, which encouraged members of the community to write to their favorite downtown businesses. The notes appeared to make a real impact.
Marlene England, owner of the bookstore on North Market Street, said her Curious Iguana team would all read them together. If she wasn’t at the store, she’d have another team member send her pictures of the notes right away.
“We just got the most heartwarming notes,” said England. “It was a brilliant idea, and it was just wonderful.”
Frederick residents dropped 823 love letters into the partnership’s red and pink mailboxes throughout February, said Leeann Crews, marketing and promotions manager. There were a mix of handmade cards, written notes and store-bought valentines — and business owners seemed to love them all.
“It was great to see that outpouring of support, and I think it really made a difference to the spirits of our business community,” said Kara Norman, executive director of the partnership.
Catie Serio, owner of Pretzel & Pizza Creations on North Market Street, particularly loved a hand-drawn picture of a pizza with pretzels for eyes.
“It has definitely made an impact, especially on the morale of our staff, who are so used to interacting with customers,” she said. “I mean, that’s why you get into a business like ours ... you like interacting with the public.”
Kaitlyn Masters, owner of Take Root on East Street, plans on keeping the cards. She has a few on display at her front counter.
“You could tell that people took their time on making them, handcrafting them, and that really meant a lot to me as a business owner — that people would take time out of their day to do that for me,” she said.
Each week, the four Downtown Frederick Partnership team members would gather all the notes and then draw one at random. The winner received a $250 gift card to the business to which they wrote their letter. The partnership purchased the gift cards from the businesses with financial support from the Delaplaine Foundation.
The winners received gift cards to Curious Iguana, The Original Popcorn House, Frederick Coffee Co. and Perfect Truffle.
With the country coming up on a year of the COVID-19 pandemic — and the post-holiday lull hitting small businesses — business owners felt the timing of the campaign was perfect.
“Particularly in the month of February, and after all that we went through in 2020 with the pandemic, it just reaffirmed everything I always say about the Frederick community — how kind and generous and supportive they are to independent businesses,” England said.
The partnership said that although the campaign was in response to the difficult year businesses have had, they hope to do it again in the future.
“We would love to keep the spirit of buying local and focusing on our local businesses year-round,” Norman said. “So, hopefully people started some new habits in February that they’ll keep going throughout 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.