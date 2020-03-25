Frederick's mayor and aldermen and several other key committees will begin meeting again in mid-April, after postponing meetings through March in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
Mayor Michael O'Connor announced Wednesday that his meetings with the aldermen, as well as meetings of the city's Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Historic Preservation Commission will resume in virtual meetings and with limited gatherings the week of April 13.
Others boards and commissions, as well as Neighborhood Advisory Council meetings, will be postponed until the city's state of emergency imposed last week is lifted.
The city had previously postponed all meetings through March 28.
The city's budget department is also revising a schedule for hearings on the fiscal 2021 budget, which would normally be happening now, O'Connor said. The new schedule is expected to be announced next week.
With Frederick County up to eight confirmed cases of the virus, O'Connor urged city residents to follow Gov. Larry Hogan's executive orders and to follow social distancing recommendations to limit the spread of the virus.
There's no reason to believe that the number of cases won't continue to go up, but residents should take all possible precautions, he said.
The Frederick Police Department is enforcing the governor's executive order on mass gatherings of more than 10 people, O'Connor said.
The department also continues to conduct patrol checks, respond to in-progress calls for service, traffic enforcement, and other regular duties, he said.
While there are no plans to close public parks or other areas to try to stop the spread of the virus, the city has posted notices that pavilions and playgrounds should not be used.
But trying to monitor all 73 city parks for correct usage would be a challenge, O'Connor said.
After announcing an agreement last with the Salvation Army to provide food packages for two senior communities in the city, the city is also firming up details on a plan to offer weekend food resources to support families, he said.
And by the end of the coming weekend, extra restrooms and hand-washing stations will be put at critical locations around the city, specifically at the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs and at the Frederick Rescue Mission.
“During this pandemic, we want to ensure all residents have access to health and safety resources,” O'Connor said.
He also urged residents to continue to patronize local restaurants offering carryout or delivery services.
The curbside pickup parking zones set up in downtown Frederick have been successful and will continue, O'Connor said.
The city will continue to find ways to respond to and supplement state initiatives and orders to help local businesses, he said.
“Our businesses are adhering [to the governor's executive orders]. It's a challenge for them,” he said.
