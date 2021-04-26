Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor is among a group of city leaders from across the country urging the Biden administration to dedicate more federal spending to community revitalization projects.
O’Connor (D) joined with mayors from cities such as Bozeman, Montana, Charleston, West Virginia, and Madison, Wisconsin, for a virtual meeting with White House officials Friday, with O’Connor leading a presentation urging them to increase funding for U.S. Economic Development Administration grants to communities.
The local mayor also joined the leader of Pontiac, Michigan, in urging for more money for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfield and Land Revitalization program.
The group called on officials in the White House’s Office of Intergovernmental Relations and Office of Public Engagement to increase the EDA’s funding from $292 million per year to $500 million in the fiscal 2023 budget and the EPA’s brownfields program from $82 million per year to $250 million, according to a news release from the city.
O’Connor took part in the meeting as part of his role with the Transition Advocacy Project (TAP), a national coalition of local leaders calling for “bold and robust” federal spending for economic recovery, local action on climate change, community equity and resilience and investment in sustainable infrastructure.
The mayor said he was invited to participate in the group around the time of Biden’s inauguration and saw a value in being able to participate in those types of discussions.
Many people have heard Biden and officials in his administration talk about infrastructure and redevelopment.
If the new administration is committed to TAP-backed initiatives, “the time is now” to figure out how to put together partnerships to make them successful, O’Connor said.
“It represents a commitment, in many respects, to communities across the country,” he said.
Last year, the city hired Sustainable Strategies DC, a Washington, D.C. consulting firm focused on helping steer federal funds to local communities and organizations, to help it identify possible funding opportunities for local projects, O’Connor said.
Sustainable specializes in areas including infrastructure, economic development, public safety, stormwater, smart growth, community health, arts and culture, local food, historic preservation, workforce development and opportunity zones.
As the Biden administration and its allies in Congress try to build support for a nearly $2 trillion infrastructure package, being able to present projects as ready to go is important for communities, O’Connor said.
Where in the past the city might have moved more slowly on projects that would need a lot of federal money, now they might move the projects forward in anticipation of any new infrastructure money and federal money that’s already available.
Sustainable Strategies has been helpful in identifying where those funding opportunities are, O’Connor said.
While groups such as TAP have called for more spending on infrastructure and other programs, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told CNBC Monday that Biden should present a more focused infrastructure plan.
While saying he thinks rebuilding infrastructure is an important issue, “we can agree on finding a middle ground,” Hogan said, according to CNBC.
At Friday’s White House conference, O’Connor and Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman urged officials to substantially increase funding for the EPA’s brownfields revitalization program.
A brownfield is a property whose expansion, reuse or redevelopment may be complicated by a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant, according to the EPA. The agency estimates there are more than 450,000 such properties in the U.S.
Frederick has applied for a brownfield grant to help with the revitalization of several sites along Carroll Creek on the east side of the city.
Cleaning up the sites can help make them more attractive for development, O’Connor said.
