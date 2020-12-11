One of the resounding recommendations repeated throughout 2020 by Gov. Larry Hogan and County Executive Jan Gardner is for businesses to telework wherever possible. As COVID-19 numbers soar across both the county and the state, elected officials are driving that point home once again.
But not every office is optimized to work from home. Paperwork and information technologies can become more difficult when they're removed from the office for which they were built.
"IT issues make some of that almost essential that it be controlled in a physical workplace as opposed to having it be distributed over the internet potentially or accessible to hacking," said Rick Weldon, CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. "So there are some categories of office work that the workers actually have to come to the office."
For instance, the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce has been working in-office a couple of days a week in order to access its membership management system, which is difficult to use outside of the office, Weldon said. Prior to the increase in COVID cases this fall, chamber staff was working five days a week in the office, albeit in their respective offices with closed doors.
Another deciding factor is employees' home life. Julia Ferguson, co-founder of Cowork Frederick, said many of the new members in recent months are people with several children.
"We've got people that have three, four, five kids at home, that are all trying to do their home schooling. And it's just been very difficult for them to find a way to remain productive in their jobs," Ferguson said.
She doesn't think there's one particular profession she sees more often in the co-working space than others, but does believe the nature of a job would lead to many people making the decision to come into an office or not. For example, people who are on meetings and calls all day might have a hard time working from home with children. But in a co-working space with allotted phone rooms, they might be more productive.
Another factor is preference. While some professionals might be able to hold meetings online, others -- such as attorneys or accountants -- might feel more comfortable actually going through paperwork with clients in person.
"It's difficult to try to meet with someone in your home, it doesn't feel safe and it's awkward anyway," Ferguson said.
BMC, an accounting and insurance firm in Frederick, has been working at least partially in-office since the pandemic began in March, as it's considered an essential business. Jennifer Hess Williamson explained that while many departments can work virtually without issues, others have had to remain in-office for the greater part of the last year, including the payroll department.
"We are still providing physical paychecks and needing to stuff those in envelopes, and put those in the mail or have them available for pickup for clients," Hess Williamson said. "So really we're never able to reduce down to 100 percent remote staff. We did try to reduce as much as we were able."
While more employees came back into the office during the summer -- when COVID numbers were lower -- the company has reverted back to more remote work now that there is another spike. Anyone who can work from home is encouraged to, and in-person meetings with clients in the office have been cancelled. Masks are worn unless behind closed doors, and all meetings between employees have been moved to a virtual platform.
"With us, the emergency send everyone home worked well, but not great," Hess Williamson said. "... We want it to work great. So we kind of regrouped and have a have a different approach towards it now."
Typically, BMC has some seasonal tax preparers who do work remotely, so they are already well adjusted going into this tax season. But because they promise a custom experience for their clients, they are still working with large amounts of paperwork if that works better than electronic forms for a specific client.
Looking forward, BMC believes it will continue some remote work, especially as the company expands.
"I think remote work will become a part, albeit a small part, of our future," Hess Williamson said.
In-office work isn't going anywhere soon for many companies, though. Matt Holbrook, regional partner at St. John's Properties, said he hasn't had any of his office-based clients in Frederick leave or lease their office spaces.
In fact, he said most are working to modify them -- converting cubicles to hard-walled offices and spacing desks out farther away from one another.
Ferguson said Cowork Frederick will probably break even this year, but she doesn't expect to see much of a profit. While the space has been operating at 50 percent, she said they haven't hit that mark this year. But she's OK with that, because what's most important to her is that people are heeding the guidelines from the governor and the county executive.
"We want people to feel comfortable and safe coming in. So even with masks and filters and sanitizer and you know, lots of hand soap all those things, if people feel safer at home, then we want them to stay home," Ferguson said.
