A $4.6 million federal grant will help a Frederick business incubator move into a new home.
The U.S. Commerce Department announced Tuesday that the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. (FITCI) will receive the grant from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Renovation at the incubator's new home at 321 Ballenger Center Drive is expected to begin in October, with the first members moving in next year, FITCI spokeswoman April Bartel wrote in an email Wednesday.
The first phase of the project involves a 15-year lease and 26% ownership of the building, and then a transition to full ownership, according to Bartel.
"Ultimately, FITCI intends to purchase the entire building as this is part of a larger vision," she wrote.
The arrangement means that FITCI will initially use about a quarter of the building's listed 81,500 square feet.
FITCI had been looking to leave its location on Metropolitan Court, outside the city, and find a new location that would allow the incubator to grow and expand.
The money from the department's Economic Development Administration will help pay to renovate and construct laboratory space and offices designed to help small technology businesses as they start out.
The federal money will be matched with $1.2 million in local money. The investments are expected to create or maintain at least 320 jobs and generate $125 million in private investment, according to the Commerce Department release.
Rising construction costs mean that FITCI still has to raise about $5 million to complete the project.
To gauge what FITCI can do with $4.6 million, look at the companies that have come out of the incubator in the past, said Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, ticking off names such as Roosterbio, Kemp Proteins and other leading members of the county's bio-tech and life sciences industries.
“A dollar invested with FITCI pays well more than a dollar back” into the local economy, Weldon said.
Richard Griffin, the director of the city of Frederick's Department of Economic Development, wrote in an email that the city strongly supports growing new tech company startups and the jobs and additional tax base they bring.
The city is a founding sponsor of FITCI. Griffin hailed the capital support of the incubator's new state-of-the-art business accelerator at Ballenger Center Drive.
“This EDA grant funding is being matched by capital investments made by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen along with funding from the County and State,” Griffin wrote. “Together with the FITCI leadership team we are building a robust pipeline of diverse tech startups for the future of our community.”
Beckham Gumbin Ventures marketed 321 Ballenger Center Drive as possible laboratory suites of 3,000 to 7,000 square feet apiece, "with the ability to combine up to 37,000 SF of contiguous space on a single floor."
In July, FITCI invited elected officials, community leaders and others to an open house at the facility on Ballenger Center Drive to see the space and learn about proposed architectural designs and planned amenities.
With more space, Weldon thinks the incubator could increase the variety of companies it serves, creating a life sciences community that could equal or surpass the one in nearby Montgomery County.
Weldon said he wouldn't be surprised if the next breakthrough in cancer research comes out of Frederick County, through the environment that FITCI has helped to create.
