High on a landing overlooking the deconsecrated chapel and altar of the former Visitation Academy building in downtown Frederick, an organ still looms over the mostly empty space, a symbol of the building’s bygone days.
Soon enough, the former chapel area will make up the restaurant and bar of a boutique hotel under the Marriott umbrella.
But for now, the organ remains, and project leaders aren’t quite sure how they’ll get it out, said Jim O’Hare, president and owner of O2 Holdings and Lafayette Financial, the project’s developer.
It’s not attached to the wall, and they’ll probably have to disassemble it and put it back together somewhere else, he said.
The project — with 57 standard hotel rooms, 10 extended stay rooms and 11 condominiums — is expected to be completed by late 2022 or early 2023, O’Hare said.
His company recently signed a franchise agreement with Marriott, and the property will be known as Visitation Hotel Frederick, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel.
Visitation will complement a larger hotel and conference center planned for along Carroll Creek and also run by Marriott, O’Hare said.
Crews recently started doing utility and other groundwork for the first building of condo units, with five of the 11 already reserved, he said.
As work continues on the renovation project that O’Hare expects to ultimately cost about $20 million, the building still looks very much like the 19th Century school it once was.
The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment. It operated as an all-girls Catholic school for pre-kindergarten through middle school students.
The site was used as a hospital during the Civil War, and nuns lived on the property until 2005. About 110 of them are buried in a cemetery in the rear courtyard, which will be preserved as part of the project.
With construction ongoing for more than a year now, workers been discovering historic elements as they go.
The hotel plans call for maintaining as much of the exposed brick and other touches of the building’s past as they can, he said.
Upstairs, O’Hare paces off the dimensions of the hotel rooms that will eventually be built there, but where the outlines of the nuns’ former living quarters still remain.
Standing in the rear courtyard, with its gate that opens onto East Church Street, O’Hare’s enthusiasm for the project is clear. He said the chance to have more than three acres in a downtown setting is incredibly rare.
“It doesn’t exist,” he said.
(2) comments
"deconsecrated," now that is a term to behold; it speaks volumes of these days and times
Excellent! No need for that damned taxpayer-funded hotel from the Plamondons.
