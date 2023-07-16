It was hot and humid Sunday, the perfect summer day for ice cream.
Indeed, Sunday was National Ice Cream Day – suitable for celebrating whether you prefer a cone or a dish, sundae or split.
Piper Robinson scoops ice cream Sunday at Lee Delauter & Sons store in Middletown. The company has been selling Hershey’s Ice Cream since 1933, the longest-running seller in Hershey’s history.
At Lee Delauter & Sons convenience store in Middletown, the choices included the usual lineup of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, as well as options such as Moose Tracks, butter pecan, peach, rainbow sherbet, coffeehouse cookies and cream, and cappuccino crunch.
While there was a full array of flavors, there was only one brand: Hershey’s.
Lee Delauter & Sons, with its Middletown location as well as the original location on Wolfsville Road near Myersville, is the oldest seller of Hershey’s Ice Cream in the ice cream company’s history, dating back to the store’s founding in 1933.
“That by far surpasses most of our other customers,” said Hershey’s Sarah Matthews in a phone interview Wednesday.
The company, which is not affiliated with the chocolate company of the same name, has numerous clients who have been selling Hershey’s for 30 or 35 years, she said.
But nothing like the company’s relationship with the Delauters.
No one is quite sure any more exactly how the relationship began.
Lee and Pauline Delauter opened their store’s Myersville location in 1933, selling fuel, feed, clothing and appliances, according to the company’s website. Before long, auto repair work became the main business.
The Middletown store opened in 2000.
Charles Delauter, who runs the stores with his brother Dale, said he assumes that Hershey’s had a salesman who stopped into the store and worked out an agreement with his father.
That’s what Meadows suspects as well.
George Holder, who began running Hershey’s around 1926, was a salesman for the company’s creamery, and probably connected with Lee Delauter in his travels, she said.
But the relationship has worked out well for both sides.
“We love the Delauters. They’re great people,” Meadows said.
Charles Delauter said the feeling is mutual.
“Hershey’s is really good to us,” he said.
The Middletown store does more business in ice cream than the Myersville store, and is busier in general, he said.
After the death of his brother Robert in 2022, he’s hoping to get the next generation, with his sons and a nephew, involved in the company.
No matter what the future of the company holds, the connection with Hershey’s is likely to remain.
“It’s been good to our family,” Delauter said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(1) comment
Reporters: "Mr. President, Mr. President! What flavor did you get?"
Brandon: "Plaid."
