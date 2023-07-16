Ice Cream
Piper Robinson scoops ice cream Sunday at Lee Delauter & Sons store in Middletown. The company has been selling Hershey’s Ice Cream since 1933, the longest-running seller in Hershey’s history.

 News-Post photo by Ryan Marshall

It was hot and humid Sunday, the perfect summer day for ice cream.

Indeed, Sunday was National Ice Cream Day – suitable for celebrating whether you prefer a cone or a dish, sundae or split.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Reporters: "Mr. President, Mr. President! What flavor did you get?"

Brandon: "Plaid."

