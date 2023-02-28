The Frederick News-Post invites new storefront businesses in Frederick County to share details about themselves for our Open for Business feature that runs occasionally in the newspaper and online.
Businesses that opened within the last eight months are eligible. Each answer should be 100 words maximum. Answers may be edited for clarity and length.
Business name: Chappelle & Co.
Type of business: Retail/home goods store
Business address: 223 N. Market St., Frederick
Business owner(s): Amira Rittelmeyer
Number of employees: Two (including myself)
Hours: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)
When did your business open? We started online Feb. 1, 2021, and opened our first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 1, 2021. We moved to North Market Street in November 2022.
What does the business offer? Handmade candles, room sprays and concrete decor, as well as various other home decor items and local artist creations.
Why did you launch the business? I was making candles in my small apartment in downtown Frederick and wanted to keep making them, but couldn’t keep them all. That’s when I decided to launch my business just for fun. I continued to work my full-time job while making candles and attending art markets until I opened my storefront shop in October 2021.
Why did you choose this location for your business? I love Frederick! I think it is such a supportive community and has so much to offer. I was originally in a basement until I opened my shop on East Patrick Street and moved to North Market Street in November 2022. This was all thanks to the love and support from the people of Frederick.
