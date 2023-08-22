The Frederick News-Post invites new storefront businesses in Frederick County to share details about themselves for our Open for Business feature that runs occasionally in the newspaper and online.
Business name: Cornerstone Behavioral Health
Type of business: Mental health/counseling
Business address: 5300 Westview Drive, Suite 108, Frederick
Business owner: J.R. Bucklin
Hours: We offer in-person and telehealth appointments. Office hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Telehealth appointments can be arranged outside office hours at an agreed-upon time.
When did your business open? March 2023
What does the business offer? We offer mental health care/counseling with expertise in trauma, chronic illness, anxiety, grief, poor self-image, stress, addiction, family issues, and couples issues. We offer a variety of modalities, including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Somatic Experiencing, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Narrative Therapy, and Christian Counseling. We help clients to gently process their issues and help them gain insight and positive perspective, so that wholeness and happiness can be achieved. Our staff has experience in clinical social work, community mental health, and education. We treat adults, couples and families.
Why did you launch the business? We understand that each person will present with unique physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. We aim to support each client as an individual and take into consideration the whole person during the treatment process. This philosophy led to the desire to open Cornerstone Behavioral Health in the same location as Cornerstone Physical Therapy. While some clients may need only one of our services, others will benefit from the collaboration and support of both disciplines.
Why did you choose this location for your business? The Westview area of Frederick is easily accessible from the highway and offers many amenities close by. Our clients enjoy the convenience of being able to shop and run errands without having to make a separate trip.
