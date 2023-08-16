The Frederick News-Post invites new storefront businesses in Frederick County to share details about themselves for our Open for Business feature that runs occasionally in the newspaper and online.
Businesses that opened within the last eight months are eligible.
Business name: Indigo Physiotherapy Frederick
Type of business: Pelvic flood physical therapy and women’s health practice
Business address: 2440 Osprey Way S., Suite C, Frederick
Business owner: Dr. Sam DuFlo
Number of employees: seven in this location; 40+ regionally
Hours: Appointments available Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Yoga available Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
When did your business open? June 30
What does the business offer? Integrated physical therapy with exceptionally trained and certified board level equivalent practitioners specialized in the treatment of the pelvic floor, including prenatal care, postpartum recovery, pelvic pain, sexual dysfunction, and a range of other common and complex issues.
Why did you launch the business? Indigo grew from the belief that patients deserve more and deserve better. We demonstrate that getting the credible evidence-based help you need to be the best version of yourself does not need to be sterile and impersonal. Having helped thousands of clients with a uniquely integrative approach in our calm, thoughtfully cultivated locations, we are proud to be recognized as leaders in expert care for even the most complicated cases.
Why did you choose this location for your business? The culture and energy of Frederick’s growing community, including an incredibly collaborative and supportive network of business owners, made the area a natural fit for Indigo. We’re very glad and grateful to be here.
