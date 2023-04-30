The Frederick News-Post invites new storefront businesses in Frederick County to share details about themselves for our Open for Business feature that runs occasionally in the newspaper and online.
Businesses that opened or moved within the last eight months are eligible. Each answer should be 100 words max. Answers may be edited for clarity and length.
Business name: Light & Day Lighting
Type of business: lighting showroom
Business address: 7224 Guilford Drive, Frederick
Business owner: Lori Fellner
Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, closed; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
When did your business open at the new location? The first location opened in 2008. The new location opened in December 2022.
What does the business offer? Light and Day is a full-service lighting showroom. We offer all types of indoor and outdoor lighting, ceiling fans, mirrors and décor. Our expert design service is available for walk-in customers and by appointment. Our projects are residential and commercial.
Why did you launch the business? We launched our Frederick business in 2008 as we noticed a gap in sourcing residential lighting. The only retailers were the big-box stores. Frederick has seen tremendous growth and we saw the need for a lighting retailer in the area.
Why did you choose this location for your business? After 15 years in Frederick, we saw the opportunity to expand. Our new location is highly visible and allows us to showcase our product. The previous location was a bit hidden and people were always commenting that they never knew we were there. The new location is full of windows and natural light. Our new location is impossible to miss.
