New Vietnamese restaurant Pho An Loi opened on Rosemont Avenue in Frederick last December, but owner Jimmy Huynh is anything but new to the restaurant scene.
Huynh has opened Vietnamese eateries in Columbia, Rockville and Wheaton, all of which he later sold to other owners. He also previously owned a restaurant in Seattle.
The restaurateur decided to launch Pho An Loi in Frederick because he likes the more quiet lifestyle the county offers. He felt he could bring a new kind of cuisine to the area.
While Huynh is originally from Vietnam, he spent a few years in Thailand as a refugee, where he worked in kitchens. He eventually moved to Australia and then the U.S. Maryland was the first state he lived in and where most of his family now resides.
Huynh, 62, plans on Pho An Loi to be his last restaurant before he retires. Currently, the restaurant is almost entirely family-run, with Jimmy's sister Jasmine Huynh and a few cousins helping out.
"It's difficult to hire employees, because people are afraid, especially in the restaurant business," Jasmine Huynh said, referring to the ongoing pandemic.
The Huynhs did not plan on opening a restaurant during the COVID crisis. They found the location on Rosemont Avenue before the pandemic and began negotiating the terms of the lease with the landlord. By the time they had secured the location, the pandemic was in full swing and had shut down dine-in service. The process of obtaining permits and health inspections also took longer because of the pandemic, Jasmine Huynh said.
Jimmy Huynh, who is also the executive chef for the restaurant, serves up traditional Vietnamese dishes such as pho (a beef noodle dish), banh mi sandwiches and vermicelli noodles. He also has some more unique dishes like his "Crispy Maryland Chicken," which is fried chicken over tomato rice with ginger sauce.
The chef also serves some Thai dishes — such as Pad Thai — inspired by his days in Thailand. Many Thai flavors also make their way into his Vietnamese dishes.
Speaking further about the pandemic, Jasmine Huynh said, "The restaurant business is already hard. It's long hours, and especially when we make food from scratch, so [it requires] a lot of preparation, and wearing masks ... it's not comfortable. But we have to go through all of that to keep ourselves and employees safe and the people coming in safe."
Open for Business is an occasional feature highlighting new businesses around Frederick County. Contact Erika Riley at eriley@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.