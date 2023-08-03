The Frederick News-Post invites new storefront businesses in Frederick County to share details about themselves for our Open for Business feature that runs occasionally in the newspaper and online.
Businesses that opened or moved within the last eight months are eligible. Each answer should be 100 words max. Answers may be edited for clarity and length.
Contact Clara Niel at cniel@newspost.com to be considered and to send back your answers.
Business name: The UPS Store
Type of business: Shipping, printing, packaging, mailboxes, shredding, passport services, notary services, and more
Business address: 3290 Bennett Creek Ave., Unit B, Urbana
Business owner(s): Gerald and Elfrida Cline-Cole
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
When did your business open? Oct. 18, 2022 (We had our soft open in October, but really got in the swing of things in January 2023.)
What does the business offer? We offer excellent customer service, convenient location, and great discounts with our coupons at various times of the year.
Why did you launch the business? The UPS Store offered the opportunity for us to own our own business. We have experience in packing and shipping and it was a natural fit for us.
Why did you choose this location for your business? This is a great area that was underserved. We have a lot of friends in the area and they were happy to hear that a UPS Store would be opening up in that part of Urbana. The new shopping center is in an easily accessible area — exit 26 off Interstate 270.
