PREIT, owner of the Francis Scott Key Mall and similar properties in the eastern U.S., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the company said the move is not expected to impact operations.
The Philadelphia-based commercial real estate company announced the move Sunday, citing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company saw a $20.1 million drop in revenue in the financial quarter that ended in June and a $29.2 million net loss for the quarter, according to its quarterly earning report.
The company’s operations were suspended for an average of 86 days because of the virus, although all malls had reopened by July 3, according to the report.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust representatives say the bankruptcy filing will make sure the company’s business operations can continue without interruption.
CEO Joseph F. Coradino said in a statement the move would not impact the company’s employees, tenants or vendors.
PREIT’s properties are mostly centered in the eastern U.S. and the Mid-Atlantic region.
In October, PREIT entered an agreement with its bank lenders to provide $150 million to help provide more capital for the business and extend the company’s payment on its debt.
The FSK Mall temporarily closed March 19 when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order that added shopping malls to businesses that would close because of the pandemic. The mall reopened in June.
Although FSK mall has not been mentioned in potential closures, it still remains in the bottom third of PREIT’s core malls, though its occupancy rates have increased. FSK mall represents 4.1 percent of PREIT’s net operating income and had a 93.9 percent occupancy rate, according to the company’s second quarter report.
The COVID-19 pandemic — and the public and government responses to it — could continue to affect PREIT’s operations going forward, the earnings report indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.