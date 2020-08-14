Maryland’s vehicular traffic dropped by more than half during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in April, and is still down about 20 percent compared to 2019, according to the state’s Secretary of Transportation.
Traffic volume has largely returned, Secretary Greg Slater told a House of Delegates subcommittee Thursday, but the morning traffic peak has been more spread out than it was pre-COVID-19.
The state’s roads are starting to see a return of congestion in the peak evening rush hour, he said.
Slater briefed the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Transportation and the Environment during a discussion on the potential for increased telecommuting in the state.
Along with the drop in vehicle traffic, ridership on the state’s MTA transit system dropped 72 percent in April from the year before, and was still down about 55 percent last week from this time last year, Slater said.
Thursday’s meeting followed a letter to Slater in July from Frederick County Del. Carol Krimm (D) and her Montgomery County colleague Marc Korman (D), the subcommittee’s chairman, urging the state to look at increased telecommuting as a way to ease congestion on the state’s roads.
The idea of teleworking isn’t new, but it’s “obviously having a big moment right now” with many people working from home during the pandemic, Korman said.
Teleworking because of the pandemic isn’t what anyone wants, he said, but what can they learn so they can apply it in other situations?
Commuting in Frederick County was a “daily nightmare” before the pandemic, but the nation is in a different era now, Krimm said.
When the pandemic started back in March, the Maryland Department of the Environment had already started research on air quality and climate change data with the University of Maryland, NASA, and others, MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles said.
The pandemic provided an “accidental experiment” by providing real-time data on the impact that dramatically reduced traffic volumes have on air quality, he said.March and April saw a significant reduction in methane and greenhouse gases, he said.
Teleworking is important for the environment, and Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration is focused on providing opportunities for more robust teleworking options, Grumbles said.
Krimm said she was concerned that Maryland needs to be more aggressive to make sure it doesn’t miss the chance to provide more opportunities for telework.
“This is our opportunity to raise telework to a place where people can actually opt for and businesses can opt for,” she said.
Traffic volumes have returned to about 80 to 85 percent of their pre-COVID levels, but the state hasn’t seen the same levels of congestion, noted Lei Zhang of the Maryland Transportation Institute at the University of Maryland.
A 15 percent reduction of traffic volume in July was able to eliminate almost all of the Washington region’s bottlenecks, he said.
While that might not be sustainable, he wondered what a 5 or 10 percent reduction could achieve.
A 5 percent reduction in travel demand could lead to anywhere from a 32 to 58 percent drop in traffic congestion on major highways, Zhang said.
On Interstate 270, 5 percent of the morning peak traffic period equals 5,700 vehicles, he said.
Frederick Alderwoman Kelly Russell, the chair of the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, told the subcommittee that according to a 2018 survey of commuters in the Washington region, about 60 percent have jobs that are suitable for telework. According to the survey, 35 percent of commuters already telework, and 25 percent have suitable jobs and would like to telework at least part of the time, she said.
