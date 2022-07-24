A bright orange semi-truck was parked outside of the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick on Saturday.
Every few minutes, a car would pull up alongside it. Someone would step out into the stifling heat, walk up to a small table, and leave a minute or two later with at least 25 pounds of fresh peaches.
The Peach Truck, a business based in Nashville, Tenn., that delivers fresh fruit to cities across the U.S., made stops in Frederick this weekend.
The company partners with growers to get fruit from the country's prime peach-growing areas to faraway customers within 72 hours of harvest, said employee Sam Way.
The trucks are offering peach pickups in nearly 30 states this summer, visiting cities as far south as Miami and as far north as Niagara Falls. People can place their orders online ahead of time or purchase any leftover boxes the day of.
Way is originally from Fort Valley, Ga., — the county seat of Peach County and a place known as the "peach capitol of the world," according to the city website.
He worked on a peach farm back home, and every day, he'd see a Peach Truck pull up to collect a load of fruit. Three years ago, he decided it would be fun to travel with the company.
"They're the best in the world," Way said of the peaches. "I wouldn't leave home for six weeks for bad peaches. It takes a pretty good peach to get me to leave my mom and dog."
Way and his coworkers have been zig-zagging up and down the East Coast since early June, he said. The tour is ending Wednesday in Virginia Beach, Va.
Jen Famiano of Frederick picked up her brightly colored 25-pound box of fruit at the mall Saturday. She ordered peaches from the truck last year, too.
"They're fabulous," Famiano said.
Famiano used to eat locally grown peaches during the summer, she said. But when her son's best friend went to college in South Carolina and brought home some Georgia peaches one summer, she was hooked.
"That's it," Famiano remembered thinking. "I'm not going back."
Marisa Nickols was a repeat Frederick customer, too. She made jam with some of her peach haul last year, and froze a bunch, too.
As she loaded her boxes into the car on Saturday, Nickols said she had just finished eating last year's Peach Truck bounty.
Nickols grew up in California, where she remembers eating "great" local peaches.
"It's nice to have that out here," Nickols said.
The stream of customers was slow but steady on Saturday in Frederick, where the Peach Truck has only been stopping for a couple of years. In some places, like Ohio — where the truck has been well-known since 2014 — people stand in long, looping lines on peach pickup day each summer.
Most customers buy one or two boxes, Way said. Each box holds between 50 and 70 peaches, depending on their size.
But a few weeks ago — Way thinks it was somewhere in Massachusetts, but it's hard to keep track — one man bought 18 boxes. He planned to use them to make moonshine, Way said.
Growing up in Fort Valley, Way said he took peach season for granted. But traveling with the truck has reminded him that people in many areas of the country have never tried a fresh Georgia peach.
That makes the long days on the road feel well worth it, he said.
"It's really good seeing people's reactions," Way said. "It's real special."
