Perennially vacant properties in Frederick will be subject to escalating tax rates the longer they remain unoccupied under an ordinance approved this week by the city’s aldermen.
Under the new rules, properties that are vacant for more than three full years would be taxed at twice the normal tax rate, and that tax will increase year by year up to five-times the normal rate after 10 years of being vacant.
The move is a change to an ordinance passed in November that requires owners to register vacant properties.
The original ordinance differentiated between habitually vacant properties and others around the city, but it didn’t create different classes to allow for increased taxes on properties the longer they remain vacant, Assistant City Attorney Rachel Nessen told the aldermen before they unanimously approved the change Thursday night.
Maryland law allows municipalities to tax habitually vacant properties at increasing rates to offset the loss of tax revenue caused by the drop in property values of surrounding properties. The law also allows for the tax as a way of discouraging owners from leaving their properties vacant so that they cause nearby properties to lose value or create a potential risk to public safety, health and welfare, according to a report prepared by city staff.
The original ordinance defines a vacant property as a commercial or mixed-use building that has been completely vacant for more than a year or one in the city’s downtown or mixed use-zones where half of the first-floor area that’s visible from the street is vacant for more than a year.
The city will determine whether a building is vacant by city records that show $0 water bills, and vacant buildings will be required to register online each year after one year of vacancy.
Buildings that are vacant for more than two years will be inspected each year with a code that will be developed by the city’s director of public works.
The second year that a building is vacant will require a registration with no fee, the third year will include a fee and an inspection, and the fourth and subsequent years will require a registration, fee and special taxation.
Guessing that the worst offenders don't need the rental income so can afford this. In a perfect world it would make a sale imperative. Unlikely.
Too bad this isn't for the whole county.
If the City enforced its i existing ordinances aggressively, there would be fewer empty buildings
