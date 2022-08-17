A new bill would change Frederick County's ethics laws to correspond with changes the General Assembly made to state laws in 2021.

The bill would increase restrictions on the types of gifts that county officials, employees, and members of some boards and committees could accept from groups such as the Maryland Association of Counties and the Maryland Municipal League.

