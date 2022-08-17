A new bill would change Frederick County's ethics laws to correspond with changes the General Assembly made to state laws in 2021.
The bill would increase restrictions on the types of gifts that county officials, employees, and members of some boards and committees could accept from groups such as the Maryland Association of Counties and the Maryland Municipal League.
It also would change rules about retaliation against someone who reports an ethics violation or participates in an ethics investigation, and increase disclosure of business information, among other changes, according to a memorandum prepared by the county's legal staff.
Individuals would be required to disclose the name of a business on a financial disclosure statement, as well as any other names under which the business is trading or doing business.
When the General Assembly passes changes to the state ethics laws, counties much change local laws to comply, County Attorney Bryon C. Black told the council Tuesday night.
The bill will come back before the council on Sept. 6 for a vote.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.