Frederick will likely use leftover federal housing funds to purchase a home to be used as affordable housing in the city.
The city’s mayor and aldermen discussed a plan at a workshop Wednesday to use unallocated Community Development Block Grant money to begin a program to buy properties to add to the affordable housing stock for working families.
Under the program, the city would buy market-ready homes and sell them to qualified families at an affordable rate, said Brandon Mark of the city’s Planning Department.
The city would take out a second mortgage on a home to cover the difference between the cost and what’s affordable for a buyer, he said.
Alderman Ben MacShane asked how the city planned to identify properties it would be interested in, whether by price, neighborhood or other factors.
The city would put out a request for proposals to solicit anyone interested in selling their property, Mark said.
They would also look for factors such as accessibility to schools and public transportation, as well as homes larger than two or three bedrooms to accommodate larger families, said Eileen Barnhard, CDBG program administrator for the city.
They would hire an appraiser to determine the market value of the home, and a home inspector to evaluate the home for find any structural issues, code violations or other problems, she said.
The city isn’t trying to buy a million-dollar house and give it to a working family, MacShane said. It is trying to buy a moderately priced house that may be 20 to 30 percent out of a working family’s price range, he said.
Buyers will have to take a homebuyer education course, as well as an orientation to explain what they’re signing up for, Barnhard said.
She said the city will pick a first-, second- and third-place family to have the right to buy the house, Barnhard said. If none of them choose to move forward, they’ll have a new drawing from the same pool of candidates.
“You don’t win the house. You win the right to purchase the house,” Barnhard said.
(2) comments
Will there be any requirement that the house remain in the same affordable range at resale, or will it be priced at market rate when the family moves on?
What’s really needed is affordable rental housing. The City should purchase, own and operate rental housing and use CDBG funds as a subsidy on the front end when purchasing the house or apartment building to offset the cost of charging below market rents. There are a lot of down-payment assistance programs and people should not buy something they can’t afford - that helped to create the foreclosure crisis. If necessary, buy a condo, then move up to a townhouse when you can afford it. Again, rental housing at below market rates is what’s needed. I told this to the mayor and aldermen on several occasions, but they have selective memory. Try something ambitious, creative, and stick your neck out a bit.
