A committee has recommended changes to Frederick's rules for rental properties — including that landlords have a local representative within 60 miles of downtown — as the city looks to regulate more than 10,000 rental units.
The proposed changes to a city ordinance passed in August, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, should also include random inspections of 15% of rental units in each type of housing in the city per year, the group appointed to study rental regulations in the city recommended.
The group also recommended a program to educate renters and landlords of their obligations if the new rules are adopted.
The ordinance passed in August requires landlords to register and obtained a license for their properties.
The committee presented the list of eight recommendations to the mayor and aldermen at a workshop meeting on Wednesday.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, who proposed the ordinance that could impose sanctions on landlords if their properties don't meet basic health and safety standards, said she believes the group's work makes the ordinance better.
The group's recommendations include:
- requiring property owners, their local representatives, and renters to be provided any notices by first-class mail, as well as email
- setting a fee for landlords of $120 a year, to be collected every two years, to register their properties
- requiring owners or their representatives to maintain a business or residence within 60 miles of the city's center at the intersection of Patrick and Market streets
- requiring application forms to include the addresses of any other rental units owned by the property owner, as well as a telephone number and email address for the owner and their local representatives
- random inspections of 15% each of the rental units of single-family, multi-family, townhouses, and other types of housing in the city
- clarifying the process for educating owners and renters about the program and related issues, such as rent escrow
- adjust the formulas for how revenue from fees or fines are allocated to various city funds
- refine the reporting process to help the aldermen evaluate the effectiveness of the program.
Alderman Ben MacShane wondered how the city would enforce the 60-mile requirement.
While not overly complicated, it is harder than just requiring an address in the city or county, he said.
The group talked about alternatives, but felt the 60-mile rule would require landlords to be close enough to have someone available to quickly address issues at a property, said Marc DeOcampo, Mayor Michael O'Connor's director of strategic planning and executive projects, who worked with the group in its deliberations.
The city is implementing new software that should make the verification process easier, but hasn't designed a process yet, said Director of Public Works Zack Kershner.
Implementing the new rules will require a “robust” communications process to make sure everyone affected knows what's expected of them, said Vincent Frillici, mid-Atlantic public policy manager for Airbnb, who served on the group.
Alderman Kelly Russell said she didn't support the ordinance's passage in August, but she thinks the group's work has helped improve the law.
The aldermen are expected to vote on the committee's recommendations at a meeting in June.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.