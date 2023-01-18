The decision to buy a home is significant. Real estate is the biggest investment the average person will make in his or her lifetime, which underscores just how significant the home buying decision can be.

The real estate experts at Zillow recently reported that the national median price of a home in the United States is $272,446. However, since the National Association of Realtors reported a record low housing inventory late in 2020, the average house price has been rising rapidly nationwide. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis estimates the median home sales price at $374,900, and certain states have much higher prices. WOWA, a real estate and finance technology company, says the average sale price of a home in Canada was $679,051 in July 2021.

