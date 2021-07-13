A project that would bring 350 multi-family units to the east side of Frederick is a step closer following the approval of its site plan by the city's Planning Commission.
The development will add those 350 units in five buildings on East Church Street, along with nearly three acres of dedicated parkland.
The site plan for the East Church Residences was unanimously approved by the commission during a Monday night meeting.
The property's developers, Bethesda-based Goldstar Group, would also dedicate 2.57 acres of land on the northeastern side next to the Eastchurch, Monocacy Crossing and Monocacy Meadows neighborhoods, according to Gabrielle Collard, the city's manager of current planning.
That park would be adjacent to a linear park in Eastchurch with a shared-use path to the east. It would also include a connection to a 10-foot-wide shared-use path through the project to East 5th Street to provide pedestrians access to a route downtown.
The property further includes nearly five acres of nonresidential land that contains an existing 48,515-square-foot warehouse and some parking areas associated with it.
The project's development could help move along several road-related improvements as part of its construction, according to city officials. Goldstar will have to contribute more than $12,000 toward the construction of a traffic signal at the intersection of East Church and Highland streets.
They'll also provide a 30-foot right of way for construction of a portion of East 5th Street, and the city expects to continue to work with the developers to finish the construction of East 5th Street through to East Church Street, according to a memorandum prepared by city staff.
The project would require an agreement between the city and the developer. The agreement would have to be approved by the mayor and aldermen.
Goldstar Group is looking forward to helping make the connection happen, even though it's not a required condition of the approval, said Bruce Dean, an attorney for the developer.
Along with the money for the road improvements, the project will have to pay a school mitigation fee after failing the adequate public facilities ordinance test for both Spring Ridge Elementary School and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, according to the staff memo.
