A project has been approved on Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick that will add two office and warehouse buildings along East South Street.
The city's planning commission voted unanimously on Monday to approve a final site plan for the Frederick Exchange project.
The project, near the intersection of East South Street and Monocacy Boulevard, will have two one-story buildings with 192,975 square feet of office and warehouse space.
The plan consolidates four separate parcels in the northeast quadrant of the intersection of East South Street and Monocacy Boulevard, Gabrielle Collard, the manager of current planning for the city, told the commission Monday.
Once it's consolidated, the lot will be more than 11 acres. The properties were rezoned from Heavy Industrial use to General Commercial in 2017.
The final site plan is the product of about two years of discussions between the property's owner and the city, said David Lingg of Lingg Property Consulting, who represented property owner Frederick Corner LLC.
One of the buildings will be about 43,700 square feet and will face a new public street built as part of the project. The second will be 149,275 square feet and will face Monocacy Boulevard, according to a report prepared by the city's staff.
The project will coordinate with the owners of two adjoining properties to build a new public road stretching from East South Street to Monocacy Boulevard.
The road is part of a larger network of roads included in the city's 2040 long-term plans that would stretch from East Patrick Street to the roundabout on South East Street and possibly on to South Market Street.
The project site will also include a stretch of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path that will run from East Patrick Street to East Street, Lingg said.
Part of the path has already been built along the front of the Gateway East Plaza to the east of Monocacy Boulevard, and will continue across the front of the Bluegrass Self Storage being built across the street from the new complex, according to the staff report.
But because of continued consideration of a safe pedestrian crossing across property owned by the Maryland Transit Administration and a CSX rail line, the last section of about 50 feet of the trail and a proposed crosswalk at East South Street will be removed from the plan. They will be built as a project in the city's Capital Improvement Plan.
