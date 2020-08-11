Frederick's mayor and aldermen will have the final say over whether an unused section of Mount Olivet Cemetery can be developed into a senior living facility, after the plan received unanimous approval by the city's planning commission.
The commission's positive recommendation to rezone the nearly 13-acre parcel on the south side of Prospect Boulevard as institutional rather than medium-density residential came during a meeting Monday. It will now go to the aldermen for final approval.
The change would allow the McLean, Va.-based Community Housing Initiative to build a senior-living facility on the property.
The cemetery was zoned medium-density residential in 2005 to be compatible with the rest of the surrounding neighborhood, and the institutional zone was applied, according to a city staff report.
The 12.74 acres that would be rezoned is a vacant portion of the cemetery considered to be no longer needed, the report said.
Community Housing Initiative had originally proposed to buy 20 acres of the cemetery and use the current parcel to build the Monocacy Manor development with 95 townhomes, and two four-story senior housing buildings on the remaining property.
The townhomes drew criticism from some surrounding residents who expressed concern about issues including increased traffic and a lack of access roads.
The townhomes are no longer part of the plan, according to the staff report, and city staff has received no opposition from neighbors on the current plan.
A preliminary plan for the senior-living facility proposes about 150 independent-living apartments for people 62 years old and older, and an assisted-living or nursing home building with 80 to 100 beds.
The project will be reviewed under the city's adequate public facilities ordinance when a site plan is submitted, to examine impacts on the city's public facilities such as roads and emergency services, as well as design standards.
Only one entrance to the facility is required based on the parking provided, but an emergency access route through the cemetery is also proposed.
The staff report notes that while the project won't create an increase in school-aged children, it will lead to more people and increased demand for age-specific services.
According to the report, the planned facility is compatible with nearby residential uses in terms of the types of impacts it will produce, and “will not generate noise, traffic, or other impacts uncharacteristic of a residential community.”
Alderwoman Kelly Russell thanked the applicant for being responsive to the concerns of residents about the previous plan, while Commissioner Ron Burns said he believes the current plan is much better than the previous one.
(2) comments
That's.... kinda morbid and ghoulish, no? Just me?
Lots of homes are near the cemetery.
