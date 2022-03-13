Frederick’s Planning Commission will consider final site plans Monday night for three projects situated in the area near Frederick High School, which have drawn concern from some neighbors about the impact on traffic and parking in the area.
The 6 p.m. virtual meeting will be available on the city’s cable Channel 99 and Channel 99 online.
The three projects, two along West South Street and one on West College Terrace, would add a combined 481 residential units to the neighborhood.
The Junction at 524, located at 524 W. South St., would be a four-story building with 64 units. The Junction at 511, which would combine three lots at 501, 503, and 511 W. South St., would be a four-story building with 117 units.
Both projects would contain units designated as affordable housing and the applicant is seeking funding through the state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit.
Those projects would be down the street from The Terrace, which would cover two lots at 467 W. Patrick St. and 10-12 W. College Terrace, which would build three four-story buildings holding a combined 300 units.
“These three development projects have the potential to be a catalyst for the redevelopment of the area consistent with the vision that was originally established in the 2004 Comprehensive Plan,” according to a report on one of the Junction projects prepared by city staff.
The Junction projects would help fill a transition space between downtown and the Golden Mile, Kerry Font, an architect involved with the projects, said at a Planning Commission workshop on Feb. 22.
Plans for The Junction at 524 include working with Frederick County TransIT on improvements to the bus stop near the intersection of West South Street and Thomas Avenue.
The projected number of units the projects would add have raised concern from some people who live in the area about the amount of traffic they would add, especially given the proximity to Frederick High and West Frederick Middle schools.
“The increase of vehicular traffic caused by these new units will pose an increased safety risk to the already heavy foot-traffic, especially to our young students,” West College Terrace resident Deborah Mason-Rooney wrote to the Planning Commission ahead of Monday’s meeting.
Bob Dinsmore, of Carroll Parkway in Frederick, wrote, “I am not opposed to redevelopment in this area but my area of concern is the size and magnitude of these projects. With the combined projects of The Terrace and the Junction(s) and its 481 residential units, I see this as an overload on the current infrastructure, to not only the proposed properties but the surrounding neighbors and neighborhood as well.”
