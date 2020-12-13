A new business in Frederick is employing people in recovery and helping them make positive steps forward.
All Things Recovered was started by Sean Nicholson and Bradley Meadors, who own Solid Ground Recovery.
“In our travels, in our own experiences, our lived experiences with addiction and recovery, we’ve always talked about trying to find a way to employ people in early recovery,” Nicholson said. “There’s some burdens there that are hard to get over — hurdles that people with histories of legal issues or some have bad teeth or some have tattoos and things that cause them to not be able to present well in a work environment or in an interview.”
They also wanted to come up with an idea that didn’t require a lot of training or experience for employees.
The business is a wholesale merchandise resale business that officially opened this Saturday, Dec. 12. It's located on Sagner Avenue and will have merchandise from large retailers like Target.
Meadors said there are barriers to finding employment and that both he and Nicholson have faced those barriers themselves.
“There’s certain skills that we had to learn like how to do a resume, how to interview, how to talk to people, how to look them in the eye, and these are things that oftentimes get overlooked in early recovery,” he said. “It’s important to me, and I think Sean would agree that you know, success in recovery is not just not picking up. It’s growing and advancing in life and having something to look forward to.”
The company has already on-boarded some employees and hope to employ about seven to 10 people.
“They’ve already agreed to one, participate in financial literacy classes that we’ll provide here on site,” Nicholson said. “Also they’ve agreed to allow us to withhold a certain amount of their paychecks, which we will govern for them and they’ll have a goal sheet of what they want to accomplish if they were to save up a certain amount of money.”
These goals could include things like getting a car, apartment or dental care. And when employees have met the goals they’ve outlined, All Things will have a matching funds program.
Nicholson spoke of his own experience with dental problems, saying it was one of the biggest problems he had early in recovering, not just from pain but also from issues with self esteem and confidence.
“A local dentist just stepped up and did all the work for me for free and he’d have never thought that just planting that seed and adding value to my life … would lead me into the life that I’ve lived and the people I’ve been able to help along the way,” he said. “We hope to kind of plant some seeds here and hopefully steer these guys in right directions and give them some character references moving forward so that they can get a better job at some point and continue to work on themselves and become a better person.”
It was also important to Nicholson and Meadors to provide a place to work where there wasn’t a stigma.
“The workplace sometimes is not the best or most beneficial place for people in recovery,” Nicholson said. “Whether that’s … people you work with that do other things that aren't so comfortable for you like drinking and drugging, and so this atmosphere will be conducive and supportive of their special needs or our special needs.”
Employees at All Things Recovered will be clean and sober and submit to random drug urinalysis.
“Some of my best friends are very successful individuals that have, including myself, three felony convictions,” he said. “People change. People, given the right atmosphere and support systems and resources, they can accomplish anything.”
Greg Turner, an employee at All Things Recovered and a resident at Solid Ground Recovery, is coming up on 15 months sober. He said stability is big when someone is first getting into recovery and having a stable job is a big part of that.
“I was in treatment for awhile,” he said. “To come back to contribute to society, it feels nice to be back to work.”
Turner mentioned the financial literacy classes, the matching funds program and the job training. He’s now certified to run a forklift, which he didn’t have much experience with before.
“It’s really just opened the door for as much growth as possible so I think it’s definitely beneficial and I’m glad that I was able to get involved,” he said.
Looking forward, Turner said his goals include learning anything and everything he can about how the business works and building credit.
“I think a lot of people in recovery, they set out with good ideas but [Sean] really follows through,' he said. "He’s really looking to help people and I think that’s why he has such a good name in this community.”
Nicholson said that there’s nothing more magical or rewarding than being part of somebody’s process as they go through and grow through life.
“We want to see people get it,' he said. "We want to see that our efforts and our relationships, or just the fact that we’re putting forth the energy to break down some of the walls and barriers as an employer, that others in the community would feel the same way.”
Frederick, he said, is a huge supporter of the recovery community, but he encourages other employers to be more willing to hire people with criminal records and a checkered past.
At the end of the day, Nicholson said, if someone gets to go back to being a parent or being part of what they lost from addiction, then that’s really the end goal.
“When you invest in people, it pays dividends later on,” Meadors said. “In their life and other people’s lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.