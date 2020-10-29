Memorabilia for Frederick's 275th anniversary will be available at a special pop-up shop on Market Street on Saturday.
The store will be hosted at the Pop Shop, at 241 N. Market St., from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, offering shirts, pins, coffee mugs and other items, including commemorative tiles from the roof of City Hall, said Beth Gura, the city's anniversary coordinator.
The products are also available at several locations around Frederick including Brick & Mortar, Visit Frederick/Tourism Council, Wegmans, Roads And Rails Museum, and Dublin Roasters Coffee, as well as in an online store on the city's website.
The ongoing COVID-19 has caused the city to cancel many of its planned activities to celebrate the anniversary, but they have continued to sell merchandise through events such as the pop-up shop.
“So, the pop-up shop will be at the Pop Shop. Try saying that three times fast,” Gura said with a laugh.
