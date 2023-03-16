Potomac Edison has brought online an energy substation in Jefferson, boosting the power grid for nearly 8,000 people in Jefferson, Brunswick and Petersville, Virginia, the FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary announced in a press release Thursday.

The substation is on 9 acres on Burgee Drive, south of U.S. 340.

