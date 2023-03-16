Potomac Edison has brought online an energy substation in Jefferson, boosting the power grid for nearly 8,000 people in Jefferson, Brunswick and Petersville, Virginia, the FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary announced in a press release Thursday.
The substation is on 9 acres on Burgee Drive, south of U.S. 340.
Population growth and developments in Jefferson and Brunswick have increased the demand for electricity in the area, the release states. Brunswick's population increased 37%, from fewer than 5,900 people to more than 8,000, between 2010 and 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Increasing the capacity of the local electric system through this project will help reduce extended outages for thousands of customers we serve,” Linda Moss, president of FirstEnergy’s Maryland operations, said in the press release.
Potomac Edison invested $9.9 million in 2022 to improve energy service and minimize power outages in Maryland, the release states.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.