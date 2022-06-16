Potomac Edison is offering free installation of electric vehicle charging stations at multifamily properties such as apartment complexes.
Up to seven Level 2 charging stations that can support two vehicles each are available through Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., according to a news release from the company.
Level 2 stations deliver 8 to 24 miles of range per hour of charging, the release said. This will allow electric vehicle owners living in apartment complexes or condominiums to charge their vehicles at home, FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye said.
Potomac Edison will own the charging stations and install and maintain them at no cost to the property owners, according to the release. For those using the chargers, the rate at the stations will be the same as at Potomac Edison’s public stations, which had a rate of 21 cents per kilowatt-hour as of June 15.
In order for Potomac Edison to install the stations and have access for ongoing maintenance, property owners will need to agree to an easement, according to the release.
“Multifamily residents are increasingly seeking electric vehicle charging stations where they live, and this utility-owned option will allow property owners to easily deliver an attractive new amenity that will help set their communities apart,” Linda Moss, president of FirstEnergy’s Maryland operations, said in the release.
The charging station offering is part of an effort to support Maryland’s goal of reaching 300,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025, the release said.
Multifamily property owners in the Potomac Edison Maryland service area are invited to apply for utility-owned charging stations at potomacedison.com/evdriven or contact evdriven@firstenergycorp.com.
Outside of the utility-owned stations, there are $20,000 rebates available “to multifamily property owners in Potomac Edison’s service territory who choose to install and own charging stations themselves,” the release read.
Residential customers, meanwhile, are eligible for rebates of $300 for installing electric vehicle charging stations in their homes, the release said. They can also earn other rewards for using chargers outside peak hours.
Additionally, Potomac Edison is installing 59 charging stations, including 20 fast-charging ones, across seven counties in Maryland, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.