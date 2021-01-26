Hunters in Maryland have three days to take advantage of the state’s first Primitive Deer Hunt beginning Feb. 1.
Hunters with a valid license and hunters who are exempt from a license requirement can use muzzleloaders or primitive bows to hunt white-tailed and sika deer through Feb. 3, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
“The newly created Primitive Deer Hunt will give deer hunters one last opportunity to enjoy their favorite pastime,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said in a prepared statement. “The purposeful timing of this season allows deer hunters to experience more challenging hunting conditions using low-tech hunting devices.”
The low-tech hunting devices include long bows, flintlock, recurve bows and sidelock percussion muzzleloaders, but not other items such as crossbows, compound bows or drawlocks. Fiber optic sights are allowed on primitive bows or muzzleloaders.
Other reminders and regulations state that hunters and their companions wear daylight fluorescent orange or pink via a solid cap, a jacket or vest with both back and front panels that are at least 250 inches or “an outer garment of camouflage daylight fluorescent orange or pink worn above the waist and containing at least 50 percent daylight fluorescent color,” according to MDNR.
For bag limits and more information, visit eregulations.com/maryland/hunting/deer-seasons-bag-limits/. According to MDNR, hunters are also encouraged to donate extra deer that they hunt. They can claim a tax credit of “up to $50 for each legally harvested deer that is processed and donated to a nonprofit food sharing program,” with the maximum credit for one tax year being $200 per hunter. More information on that program can be found at dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Documents/Feed-the-Hungry-Form.pdf.
