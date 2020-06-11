The former Visitation Academy campus is being built into a boutique hotel and condominium project. The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment. It operated as an all-girls Catholic school for pre-kindergarten through middle school students on the campus between East Church and East 2nd streets. The construction is expected to take 18 to 22 months, with hopes to be open in early 2022.
Much of the brickwork and windows for the Visitation Academy have been restored, says Jim O'Hare, of 02J Visitation, LLC, who is working to convert the former private school campus into a boutique hotel and condominium project. The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment.
The former Visitation Academy campus is being built into a boutique hotel and condominium project. The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment. It operated as an all-girls Catholic school for pre-kindergarten through middle school students on the campus between East Church and East 2nd streets. The construction is expected to take 18 to 22 months, with hopes to be open in early 2022.
On beams in a wooden attic space high atop the former site of the Visitation Academy, next to the hatch that leads to the bell tower with its view of the spires of downtown Frederick, pieces of history are marked in white paint.
On a brown pole, “Cotton 1938,” presumably the name of a student long since graduated from the school, is painted, with perhaps a dozen more names and dates scattered around the small, hot, and dusty space.
Jim O'Hare, of 02J Visitation, LLC, shone a small flashlight on the painted writing.
O'Hare's company is working to convert the former private school campus into a boutique hotel and condominium project has continued, with construction expected to start around the end of summer, according to the project's developer.
The former Visitation Academy campus is being built into a boutique hotel and condominium project. The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment. It operated as an all-girls Catholic school for pre-kindergarten through middle school students on the campus between East Church and East 2nd streets. The construction is expected to take 18 to 22 months, with hopes to be open in early 2022.
Much of the brickwork and windows for the Visitation Academy have been restored, says Jim O'Hare, of 02J Visitation, LLC, who is working to convert the former private school campus into a boutique hotel and condominium project. The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment.
The former Visitation Academy private school campus is being builds into a boutique hotel and condominium project. The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment. It operated as an all-girls Catholic school for prekindergarten through middle school students on a multiple acres site of historic buildings on the site between East Church and East 2rd streets. The construction is expected to take 18 to 22 months, with hopes to be open in early 2022.
The former Visitation Academy campus is being built into a boutique hotel and condominium project. The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment. It operated as an all-girls Catholic school for pre-kindergarten through middle school students on the campus between East Church and East 2nd streets. The construction is expected to take 18 to 22 months, with hopes to be open in early 2022.
Much of the brickwork and windows for the Visitation Academy have been restored, says Jim O'Hare, of 02J Visitation, LLC, who is working to convert the former private school campus into a boutique hotel and condominium project. The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment.
The former Visitation Academy private school campus is being builds into a boutique hotel and condominium project. The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment. It operated as an all-girls Catholic school for prekindergarten through middle school students on a multiple acres site of historic buildings on the site between East Church and East 2rd streets. The construction is expected to take 18 to 22 months, with hopes to be open in early 2022.
The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment. It operated as an all-girls Catholic school for prekindergarten through middle school students.
School management didn't comment at the time of the closing, but parents told The Frederick News-Post that it had about 110 students.
The site was used as a hospital during the Civil War, and nuns lived on the property until 2005. About 100 of them are buried in a cemetery in the back courtyard, which will be preserved as part of the project.
The project is working toward getting a building permit from the city to build the hotel and restaurant in the historic buildings on the site between East Church and East 2rd streets, O'Hare said.
The pace of the project has been impacted slightly by the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, O'Hare said, but everyone on the project is healthy, and they hope to start construction in the next three months.
The construction is expected to take 18 to 22 months, with hopes to be open in early 2022, he said.
During the pandemic shutdown, they've been able to continue work such as restoring the historic windows and shutters.
The hotel is expected to have 67 rooms and a still to be determined “upscale” restaurant, O'Hare said, as well as a bridal suite, meeting space in the auditorium, a small fitness center, shops and a salon.
The site plan for the project includes several residential buildings that will contain about 30 condominiums.
They'll modernize the building, adding elements like elevators and fire stairs, but they want to keep as much of a sense of the building's past as they can.
Inside the cavernous auditorium, with its historic chandelier hanging in the center of the room, enormous black shutters about 20 feet high sit after being restored, waiting to be put back on the windows once their restoration is done.
Old plaster walls in the area that was the girls' dormitory was removed to reveal old, slightly crumbly break beneath it.
Anywhere they can keep historical material, they will, O'Hare said.
“It really lest the building tell the story of its history,” he said.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
(2) comments
Disgusting. The impoverished nuns were paid a pittance for their convent and school, and a promise the school would be kept open by the new owner. After a sham performance that barely lasted two years, the new owner “suddenly discovered” he could get the entire property rezoned and make millions. The nuns should be justly compensated. Rezoning was the intent from the beginning.
Exciting!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.