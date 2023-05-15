Quantum Loophole has completed its second crossing of the Potomac River for a 40-mile fiber network that will connect data centers in Northern Virginia with its campus near Adamstown, the company said Monday.
The river crossing near the Point of Rocks Bridge is 3,000 feet long and is the second and final crossing the company has planned for its network conduit system, called "QLoop," according to a press release.
The first Potomac River crossing, near Leesburg, Va., is 3,900 feet long and was completed in December 2022.
Both bores go more than 90 feet below the Potomac River bedrock, according to the press release.
When completed in its entirety, QLoop will snake from outside Ashburn, Va., up through Dickerson, Md., and to Quantum Loophole's over 2,100-acre Frederick County campus, then back down a western corridor near U.S. 15 and around Leesburg, according to a Quantum Loophole map.
Quantum Loophole estimates that both the QLoop fiber ring and a 240-megawatt power project on the company's Frederick County campus will be completed in the spring of 2024.
QLoop will be able to transmit data signals in less than half of a millisecond round-trip.
The announcement comes a week after the Frederick County Planning Commission approved the site plan for a 450,000-square-foot data center on Quantum Loophole's campus off Manor Woods Road near Adamstown.
Aligned Data Centers, the Texas-based company developing the data center, is the first applicant to win approval from the county for that campus. More applications for other data centers are expected.
Quantum Loophole's campus is designed so that individual companies can build data centers on its land and hook up to Quantum Loophole's amenities, including the QLoop fiber network and its sewer, water, roads and power infrastructure.
Planning Commissioners grappled with Aligned Data Center project's immensity and the effects it may have on the county's power demands and other infrastructure before narrowly voting to approve the site plan 4-3 on Wednesday.
A county planner and those who voted to approve the site plan said that under the county's current ordinance for critical digital infrastructure, considerations on the facility's electricity demands were outside the commission's purview.
Aside from the first 240-megawatt power project, Quantum Loophole anticipates adding an additional 336 megawatts of power to its Frederick County campus.
Construction of road and sewer infrastructure, as well as land grading, is underway at Quantum Loophole's Frederick County campus, according to the press release.
comment
Before you write a puff piece based on a press release learn what a 'Fracout' is.
Ask some hard question about the already sustained environmental damage, about the inherent risks of horizontal drilling, about the true impact of drilling fluid spills on ecosystems, and oh yeah I almost forgot ... ask why Frederick County put a Stop-Work order on the project.
Just sayin'
