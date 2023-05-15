Quantum Loophole QLoop

A photo of a Quantum Loophole construction site for its 40-mile QLoop fiber network.

 Image from Quantum Loophole

Quantum Loophole has completed its second crossing of the Potomac River for a 40-mile fiber network that will connect data centers in Northern Virginia with its campus near Adamstown, the company said Monday.

The river crossing near the Point of Rocks Bridge is 3,000 feet long and is the second and final crossing the company has planned for its network conduit system, called "QLoop," according to a press release.

Tags

(1) comment

TheLorax1

Before you write a puff piece based on a press release learn what a 'Fracout' is.

Ask some hard question about the already sustained environmental damage, about the inherent risks of horizontal drilling, about the true impact of drilling fluid spills on ecosystems, and oh yeah I almost forgot ... ask why Frederick County put a Stop-Work order on the project.

Just sayin'

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription