State Highway Administration crews will shut down a 100-foot section of westbound Md. 144 near New Market next week as part of work on a new ramp to Interstate 70.
The section of road between the area prior to the I-70 overpass and Meadow Road is expected to begin Feb. 15 and to be closed through March, according to an SHA release.
The closure will let workers finish work on the new eastbound I-70 ramp and connect the new ramp to Md. 144, part of a public-private partnership between Frederick County and Elm Street Development, the developers of Linganore Town Center and surrounding communities.
The project is expected to cost about $10 million.
During the closure, drivers on westbound Md. 144 will be directed to turn right onto eastbound Md. 144 and use the roundabout at Eaglehead Drive to return to westbound Md. 144. The shoulder of eastbound Md. 144 under I-70 will also be closed.
The work is not expected to impact traffic on I-70.
The westbound ramp opened in 2019, and work began on the new ramp in mid-2020.
That section of I-70 is used by about 70,000 vehicles per day, and the interchange is expected to be used by about 5,000 vehicles per day, according to SHA.
— Ryan Marshall
