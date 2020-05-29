The face Jim Wagner made when he hit the water in a River and Trail Outfitters tube Thursday said it all. Wagner and his family chose to go tubing specifically because it’s outdoors.
“This is sort of like, we’re tired of staying in the house,” he said. “We’re all just trying to get out, get some sun, even though there’s not much today but that’s why we’re coming out.”
River and Trail Outfitters is a Frederick County business that offers several different services including whitewater rafting, tubing, canoeing and kayaking and camping. It has locations in Knoxville, Harpers Ferry and Brunswick. After being closed since mid-March, they’re back and encouraging people to enjoy nature and make some memories.
“As human beings we’re meant to be outside,” said Reid Clingerman of Thurmont, who was a guest at River and Trail Thursday along with some friends. “It’s really good for us in a manner, you know, exercise, eating well, getting that vitamin D, so that sun is always good for our immune system.”
Clingerman was at River and Trail with some recently graduated ROTC friends from Mount Saint Mary’s University.
“We all actually commissioned as second lieutenants in the Army and it’s kind of one big send off before we leave for the summer where the army takes us,” he said. “We want to have one last chance to kind of get together, have fun, go on a float ... and spend time with each other.”
Clingerman has been to River and Trail before and said he was excited to find out they reopened.
“It was a really fun experience and I recommend it to anyone who enjoys the outdoors, floating and it’s something to do during this pandemic,” he said, adding that he’s always been an outdoorsy person and likes to be able to relax and use his outside voice.
There are precautions and guidelines in place to keep guests and staff safe. General manager John Gonano said they’re dealing with the nuances of operating in two different states as well.
“We had a lot of discussions about how do we both follow the rules laid out by the authorities. At the same time, how do we also apply those rules in gray areas, you know, where they maybe didn’t specifically give us guidance. And then also, in areas maybe where we were allowed to open fully where we self-restricted,” he said.
They melded guidelines from both states in order to have one company policy and also had to balance that with financial aspects.
One example of that self-restriction is campgrounds. While they are open with few restrictions, River and Trail decided to restrict the numbers at their campground “quite a bit” and kept the bathhouse open so people could continue to wash their hands.
For shuttles, which are used to transport guests, West Virginia gave guidance that 18 people were allowed per 55-passenger bus and the company made a policy of 30 percent capacity in vehicles, which is about 16.5 people per 55-passenger bus.
For Wagner and his family, one advantage of being outside was not having to worry about crowds but being able to enjoy the open space.
The family parked, checked in, got their life jackets and then were shuttled upstream. There, they were equipped with tubes and introduced to the water, which seemed to be colder than expected. Soon, the group was floating down the river.
Tubing began Memorial Day weekend, which is when River and Trail normally start it as long as the water levels allow.
And Gonano said canoeing and kayaking are shaping up to be very popular this season.
“It’s a great budget-friendly way to get out and not have to have a shuttle, not be locked into a strict timeframe,” he said.
Gonano said the demand also seems strong for camping, but it’s hard to tell with tubing because the weather hasn’t been cooperative.
“Having said that, our Memorial Day weekend was about 50 percent in terms of overall business compared to last year’s Memorial Day weekend,” he said. “So, we’ll see.”
A lot of guests come from the DMV area where they’ve experienced COVID-19 differently than people in the country and may be more hesitant to come out, Gonano said.
They’ve also lost group business they would normally have, like Cub Scout groups.
Lee Baihly, founder of River and Trail Outfitters, father of president Natasha Baihly and father-in-law of Gonano, died in November and Gonano said that made it all the more important to persevere.
“We really have used that spirit to propel us and to give us a new sense of mission, which is making memories that last a lifetime, and getting people out here enjoying the nature, which we think is a great place for people to be. We think one of the safest places for you to be is out on the river,” he said.
Gonano said it’s fun for people to get outside and spend time with family but it’s also healthy to get vitamin D from the sun, do some physical activity and get fresh air.
But, safety is important too, including social distancing and standard river safety.
Gonano emphasized if people want to go out, especially if they are inexperienced on the river, they should go with an outfitter for safety purposes.
Two things are especially dangerous to do on the river, Gonano said: Consuming alcohol and not wearing a life jacket.
“My ... biggest concern right now is that as people are dying to get out, that they’re going to do things on their own but maybe they won’t do it in a safe way simply because they don’t know the different nuances of things you need to be looking at to be safe.”
And while it wasn’t sunny before Clingerman and his group left for their float, it didn’t matter.
“It’s just nice being outside with fresh air and just good times with friends and good memories, that’s what I’m all about,” he said.
