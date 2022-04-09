040922TopHouse.

This 133-acre farm’s restorable all-brick three-story home has original mantels, elegant high ceilings and built-in cabinetry.

Listed at $1.8 million, the 133-acre farm at 9816 Harmony Road, Myersville, closed at $1.5 million. The three-story, all-brick Federal-style four-bedroom house is in need of restoration but it features a grand staircase with a continuing balustrade curving up three stories, original mantels, classic sleeping porches, elegant high ceilings and built-in cabinetry. Tax records date the house to 1900, but family records indicate it could be earlier. Ninety-three of the tillable acres are in crops to a local farmer. The dairy barn could be converted for horses or other livestock. The property also includes a spring house, smoke house, with new standing seam metal roofs.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5

3466-A Brethren Church Road, Myersville, $1.15 million

3262 Thornapple Drive, Urbana, $892,625

5759 Hawk Ridge Road, Frederick, $826,677

6523 Nightingale Court, New Market, $800,000

BRUNSWICK

811 Kaplon Court, $675,189

303 Brunswick St., $230,000

43 E. C St., $226,805

10 W. H St., $146,000

EMMITSBURG

528 and 530 W. Main St., $310,000

FREDERICK

5748 Haller Place, $760,155

9352 Hillsborough Terrace, $752,500

5736 Haller Place, $725,490

140 W. Church St., $720,000

1005 Rosemont Ave., $699,000

4833 Hargett Lane, $690,000

5808 Shepherd Drive, $685,350

6210 Dispatch Way, $685,000

2210 Denali Drive, $657,140

5514 Hawk Ridge Road, $629,900

5090 Reigate Court, $594,500

1804 Fairway Lane, $580,000

2571 Bear Den Road, $577,500

3019 Jacobs Garden Lane, $575,000

2115 Chestnut Lane, $562,000

7192 Allegheny Drive, $550,000

7122 Delegate Place, $538,075

1402 Angelwing Place, $535,000

1002 Lindley Road, $527,000

4718 Vona Lane, $523,500

2011 Fauna Drive, $488,990

6303 Derby Circle, $488,000

4750 Cambria Road, $480,000

3020 Basford Road, $475,000

1237 Apollo Drive, $458,000

1200 Lake Coventry Drive, $450,000

7418 Ridge Road, $449,180

1211 Apollo Drive, $446,240

2781 Lynn St., $440,000

503 Gillespie Drive, $431,000

1225 Apollo Drive, $426,990

6592 Duncan Place, $415,158

6148 Newport Terrace, $400,000

6426 Walcott Lane, $395,000

5902 Forum Square, $393,000

6805 Church Court, $390,000

35 E. All Saints St., #102, $390,000

2039 Sumner Drive, $385,000

5453 Froggy Bottom Lane, $382,500

1721 Dogwood Drive, $380,000

2629 Cameron Way, $375,000

1810 Free Terrace, $371,000

1712 Derrs Square East, $370,000

7988 Clipper Court, $365,000

5818 Hannover Terrace, $360,000

1736 Emory St., $360,000

312 Park Ave., $355,000

5527 Westcott Circle, $352,500

408 Shannon Court $338,900

176 W. All Saints St., $331,001

8010 Harbor Place, $300,001

6718 Sandpiper Court, $300,000

538 Cascade Way, $285,000

528 Lancaster Place, $280,000

577 Lancaster Place, $275,000

1107 Providence Court, $261,000

1723 Heather Lane, $260,000

110 Mountain Creek Circle, $240,000

605 Himes Ave., #105, $205,000

2104 Whitehall Road, #2C, $202,000

700-D Heather Ridge Drive, #13-D, $135,000

IJAMSVILLE

2933 Green Valley Road, $460,000

JEFFERSON

4903 Rosehill Drive, $374,900

KNOXVILLE

35 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $575,000

145 Fiona Way, $342,000

MIDDLETOWN

6802 Hunt Valley Court, $690,000

500 Stone Springs Lane, $398,000

101 Stone Springs Lane, $393,000

MONROVIA

12504 Sandra Lee Court, $650,000

11786 Thomas Spring Road, $575,000

4382 Viridian Terrace, $514,382

MOUNT AIRY

202 Village Way, $405,000

109 West Road, $380,000

1121 Oak View Drive, $320,000

NEW MARKET

10216 Nuthatch Drive, $515,000

10603 Brewerton Lane, $475,000

209 Marley St., $460,000

5763 Woodglade Circle, $456,000

10648 Saponi Drive, $436,000

10625 Old Barn Road, $425,000

6525 N. Shore Square, $420,000

209 Marley St., $342,000

10267 White Pelican Way, #102A, $217,500

NEW WINDSOR

3905 Buffalo Road, $469,000

THURMONT

415 E. Main St., $316,000

219 Moser Circle, $259,900

UNION BRIDGE

8900 Jones Road, $385,000

URBANA

2913 Herb Garden Drive, $782,470

WALKERSVILLE

8518 Fortune Place, $273,000

108 Sandalwood Court, $266,000

WOODSBORO

10717 Dorcus Road, $441,234

