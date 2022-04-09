Listed at $1.8 million, the 133-acre farm at 9816 Harmony Road, Myersville, closed at $1.5 million. The three-story, all-brick Federal-style four-bedroom house is in need of restoration but it features a grand staircase with a continuing balustrade curving up three stories, original mantels, classic sleeping porches, elegant high ceilings and built-in cabinetry. Tax records date the house to 1900, but family records indicate it could be earlier. Ninety-three of the tillable acres are in crops to a local farmer. The dairy barn could be converted for horses or other livestock. The property also includes a spring house, smoke house, with new standing seam metal roofs.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
3466-A Brethren Church Road, Myersville, $1.15 million
3262 Thornapple Drive, Urbana, $892,625
5759 Hawk Ridge Road, Frederick, $826,677
6523 Nightingale Court, New Market, $800,000
BRUNSWICK
811 Kaplon Court, $675,189
303 Brunswick St., $230,000
43 E. C St., $226,805
10 W. H St., $146,000
EMMITSBURG
528 and 530 W. Main St., $310,000
FREDERICK
5748 Haller Place, $760,155
9352 Hillsborough Terrace, $752,500
5736 Haller Place, $725,490
140 W. Church St., $720,000
1005 Rosemont Ave., $699,000
4833 Hargett Lane, $690,000
5808 Shepherd Drive, $685,350
6210 Dispatch Way, $685,000
2210 Denali Drive, $657,140
5514 Hawk Ridge Road, $629,900
5090 Reigate Court, $594,500
1804 Fairway Lane, $580,000
2571 Bear Den Road, $577,500
3019 Jacobs Garden Lane, $575,000
2115 Chestnut Lane, $562,000
7192 Allegheny Drive, $550,000
7122 Delegate Place, $538,075
1402 Angelwing Place, $535,000
1002 Lindley Road, $527,000
4718 Vona Lane, $523,500
2011 Fauna Drive, $488,990
6303 Derby Circle, $488,000
4750 Cambria Road, $480,000
3020 Basford Road, $475,000
1237 Apollo Drive, $458,000
1200 Lake Coventry Drive, $450,000
7418 Ridge Road, $449,180
1211 Apollo Drive, $446,240
2781 Lynn St., $440,000
503 Gillespie Drive, $431,000
1225 Apollo Drive, $426,990
6592 Duncan Place, $415,158
6148 Newport Terrace, $400,000
6426 Walcott Lane, $395,000
5902 Forum Square, $393,000
6805 Church Court, $390,000
35 E. All Saints St., #102, $390,000
2039 Sumner Drive, $385,000
5453 Froggy Bottom Lane, $382,500
1721 Dogwood Drive, $380,000
2629 Cameron Way, $375,000
1810 Free Terrace, $371,000
1712 Derrs Square East, $370,000
7988 Clipper Court, $365,000
5818 Hannover Terrace, $360,000
1736 Emory St., $360,000
312 Park Ave., $355,000
5527 Westcott Circle, $352,500
408 Shannon Court $338,900
176 W. All Saints St., $331,001
8010 Harbor Place, $300,001
6718 Sandpiper Court, $300,000
538 Cascade Way, $285,000
528 Lancaster Place, $280,000
577 Lancaster Place, $275,000
1107 Providence Court, $261,000
1723 Heather Lane, $260,000
110 Mountain Creek Circle, $240,000
605 Himes Ave., #105, $205,000
2104 Whitehall Road, #2C, $202,000
700-D Heather Ridge Drive, #13-D, $135,000
IJAMSVILLE
2933 Green Valley Road, $460,000
JEFFERSON
4903 Rosehill Drive, $374,900
KNOXVILLE
35 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $575,000
145 Fiona Way, $342,000
MIDDLETOWN
6802 Hunt Valley Court, $690,000
500 Stone Springs Lane, $398,000
101 Stone Springs Lane, $393,000
MONROVIA
12504 Sandra Lee Court, $650,000
11786 Thomas Spring Road, $575,000
4382 Viridian Terrace, $514,382
MOUNT AIRY
202 Village Way, $405,000
109 West Road, $380,000
1121 Oak View Drive, $320,000
NEW MARKET
10216 Nuthatch Drive, $515,000
10603 Brewerton Lane, $475,000
209 Marley St., $460,000
5763 Woodglade Circle, $456,000
10648 Saponi Drive, $436,000
10625 Old Barn Road, $425,000
6525 N. Shore Square, $420,000
209 Marley St., $342,000
10267 White Pelican Way, #102A, $217,500
NEW WINDSOR
3905 Buffalo Road, $469,000
THURMONT
415 E. Main St., $316,000
219 Moser Circle, $259,900
UNION BRIDGE
8900 Jones Road, $385,000
URBANA
2913 Herb Garden Drive, $782,470
WALKERSVILLE
8518 Fortune Place, $273,000
108 Sandalwood Court, $266,000
WOODSBORO
10717 Dorcus Road, $441,234
