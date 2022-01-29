Last week’s top house is the nearly 15-acre farm at 9630-B Clemsonville Road, Union Bridge. It listed and closed at $1.3 million. The property includes multiple Morton buildings, fenced pastures, a three bedroom house with three full baths and one half-bath, cathedral ceilings, extensive hardscaping outside and an attached two-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4346 Basford Road, Frederick, $1.275 million
219 E. Second St., Frederick, $1.15 million
2659 Front Shed Drive, Frederick, $873,822
9128 Belvedere Drive, Urbana, $810,000
BRUNSWICK
1113 Long Farm Circle, $540,000
1333 Shenandoah View Parkway, $412,000
1206 Younkins Drive, $385,000
707 E. B St., $242,000
122 1/2 Fourth Ave., $224,997
317 E. D St., $136,000
EMMITSBURG
334 Mountaineers Way, $435,000
FREDERICK
2692 Brook Valley Road, $800,000
2734 Moon Shot Lane, $732,230
2685 Brook Valley Road, $721,000
1696 Double Bank Road, $681,419
2660 Front Shed Drive, $631,316
6402 Spring Forest Road, $625,000
5334 Sovereign Place, $615,000
3034 Palatine Drive, $585,000
124 E. Third St., $575,000
5318 Ivywood Drive North, $555,000
2004 Fauna Drive, $540,990
24 College Ave., $506,000
6402 Fairbanks Lane, $505,000
5039 Macdonough Place, $483,650
5030 Judicial Way, $470,000
1313 Pedigree St., $429,439
1274 Veritas Lane, $425,445
3014 Osprey Way, $415,000
5598 Sedwick Court, $408,500
2618 Egret Way, $403,000
2556 Carrington Way, $390,000
683 Tivoli Road, $377,000
7095 Grehsam Court West, $375,000
2490 Bear Den Road, $375,000
122 Lavenport Circle, $360,000
465 W. South St., $350,000
1788 Wheyfield Drive, $340,000
5772 Indian Cedar Court, $335,000
2614 Cameron Way, $323,000
5780 Rockspray, $315,000
491 Carrollton Drive, $305,000
311 Redwood Ave., $280,000
167 Heathfield Drive, $262,000
5207 Duke Court, $255,000
208 Deervalley Drive, $220,000
902 Blueleaf #8, $207,000
500-E Leahy Court, #1E, $205,000
601 Himes Ave., #II109, $195,000
613 Himes Ave., #XI109, $180,000
551-H Heather Ridge Drive, #10H, $145,500
551-D Heather Ridge Drive, #10D, $135,000
5741 Shookstown Road, $125,000
MIDDLETOWN
2430 Old National Pike, $625,000
8514 Rosebud Court, $582,500
1 Knoll Side Lane, $550,000
MOUNT AIRY
13708 Graham Court, $510,000
MYERSVILLE
10410 Harmony Road, $420,000
NEW MARKET
6966 Merle Court, $796,294
6068 Stoneroller St., $569,539
6429 Lakeridge Drive, $514,000
THURMONT
11235 Angleberger Road, $205,000
WALKERSVILLE
10520 Glade Road, $635,000
8416 Grossnickle Court, $579,900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.