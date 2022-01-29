012922TopHouse

A three-bedroom house with an attached two-car garage accompanies the multiple Morton buildings on this farm.

 Courtesy photo

Last week’s top house is the nearly 15-acre farm at 9630-B Clemsonville Road, Union Bridge. It listed and closed at $1.3 million. The property includes multiple Morton buildings, fenced pastures, a three bedroom house with three full baths and one half-bath, cathedral ceilings, extensive hardscaping outside and an attached two-car garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4346 Basford Road, Frederick, $1.275 million

219 E. Second St., Frederick, $1.15 million

2659 Front Shed Drive, Frederick, $873,822

9128 Belvedere Drive, Urbana, $810,000

BRUNSWICK

1113 Long Farm Circle, $540,000

1333 Shenandoah View Parkway, $412,000

1206 Younkins Drive, $385,000

707 E. B St., $242,000

122 1/2 Fourth Ave., $224,997

317 E. D St., $136,000

EMMITSBURG

334 Mountaineers Way, $435,000

FREDERICK

2692 Brook Valley Road, $800,000

2734 Moon Shot Lane, $732,230

2685 Brook Valley Road, $721,000

1696 Double Bank Road, $681,419

2660 Front Shed Drive, $631,316

6402 Spring Forest Road, $625,000

5334 Sovereign Place, $615,000

3034 Palatine Drive, $585,000

124 E. Third St., $575,000

5318 Ivywood Drive North, $555,000

2004 Fauna Drive, $540,990

24 College Ave., $506,000

6402 Fairbanks Lane, $505,000

5039 Macdonough Place, $483,650

5030 Judicial Way, $470,000

1313 Pedigree St., $429,439

1274 Veritas Lane, $425,445

3014 Osprey Way, $415,000

5598 Sedwick Court, $408,500

2618 Egret Way, $403,000

2556 Carrington Way, $390,000

683 Tivoli Road, $377,000

7095 Grehsam Court West, $375,000

2490 Bear Den Road, $375,000

122 Lavenport Circle, $360,000

465 W. South St., $350,000

1788 Wheyfield Drive, $340,000

5772 Indian Cedar Court, $335,000

2614 Cameron Way, $323,000

5780 Rockspray, $315,000

491 Carrollton Drive, $305,000

311 Redwood Ave., $280,000

167 Heathfield Drive, $262,000

5207 Duke Court, $255,000

208 Deervalley Drive, $220,000

902 Blueleaf #8, $207,000

500-E Leahy Court, #1E, $205,000

601 Himes Ave., #II109, $195,000

613 Himes Ave., #XI109, $180,000

551-H Heather Ridge Drive, #10H, $145,500

551-D Heather Ridge Drive, #10D, $135,000

5741 Shookstown Road, $125,000

MIDDLETOWN

2430 Old National Pike, $625,000

8514 Rosebud Court, $582,500

1 Knoll Side Lane, $550,000

MOUNT AIRY

13708 Graham Court, $510,000

MYERSVILLE

10410 Harmony Road, $420,000

NEW MARKET

6966 Merle Court, $796,294

6068 Stoneroller St., $569,539

6429 Lakeridge Drive, $514,000

THURMONT

11235 Angleberger Road, $205,000

WALKERSVILLE

10520 Glade Road, $635,000

8416 Grossnickle Court, $579,900

