Listing at $1.45 million and closing at $1.325 million, the 155-plus acre property at 11802-B Renner Road, Keymar, is last week’s top property. This private and peaceful property has been approved for a new, up-to-five-bedroom home. The original farm house was built in 1900 and can be the residence or a tenant house. There are multiple pole buildings to provide storage for equipment and hay. It also has three ponds and multiple paddocks available for larger animals such as horses or cattle to roam.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
2720 Park Mills Road, Adamstown, $1,313,609
8104 Mojave Court, Frederick, $1.1 million
12030 Coppermine Road, Union Bridge, $1.1 million
11101 Fen View Lane, Monrovia, $1,062,370
BRUNSWICK
805 Kaplon Court, $710,299
903 Roundhouse Drive, $600,000
1330 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $496,290
1266 Drydock St., $440,000
1324 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $434,490
8 Terrace Ave., $271,750
15 Peach Orchard Court, $235,000
307 W. Potomac St., $160,000
EMMITSBURG
21 E. Main St., $340,000
700 W. Main St., $325,000
8725 Crystal Fountain Road, $240,000
519 W. Main St., $85,000
FREDERICK
3008 Thurston Road, $1,044,292
5517 Golden Eagle Road, $860,000
5642 Jefferson Blvd., $790,000
3003 Mill Island Parkway, $715,000
5761 Haller Place, $703,750
5749 Haller Place, $701,950
5778 Haller Place, $700,285
5755 Haller Place, $699,990
2947 Mill Island Parkway, $685,000
6005 Alynwood Drive, $675,000
6429 Spring Forest Road, $635,000
155 B&O Ave., $587,000
1008 Furgeson Lane, $565,673
405 Culler Ave., $560,750
8002 Runnymeade Drive, $555,000
15 W. Fifth St., $550,000
7196 Allegheny Drive, $550,000
1806 Greenleese Drive North, $537,000
2611 Bear Den Road, $525,000
107 Fairview Ave., $525,000
19 Fairview Ave., $520,000
5943 Garden Walk Drive, $519,000
5829 Jefferson Technology Blvd., $517,500
2446 Bear Den Road, $515,000
5043 Macdonough Place, $503,840
6125 Aster View Lane, $490,605
5037 Macdonough Place, $487,650
5041 Macdonough Place, $485,650
5125 Ironsides Drive, $485,000
2001 Fauna Drive, $478,990
7112 Sundays Lane, $450,000
5906 Jefferson Commons Way, $445,000
1217 Apollo Drive, $442,240
1992 Fauna Drive, $436,240
1990 Fauna Drive, $429,195
5951 Jefferson Commons Way, $427,000
209 W. South St., $420,000
704 Northside Drive, $415,000
5105 Old National Pike, $405,000
223 Harpers Way, $390,000
401 Delaware Road, $390,000
1781 Valleyside Drive, $390,000
907 Jubal Way, $387,000
6188 Murray Terrace, $385,000
509 Sugarbush Circle, $385,000
1931 Harpers Court, $371,000
1588 Andover Lane, $370,000
5889 Bella Marie Way, $365,000
273 Wyngate Drive, $359,900
3 E. 13th St., $357,000
1826 Millstream Drive, $354,975
2206 Waller House Court, $353,000
308-A Mill Pond Road, $350,000
5553 Hidden Waters Lane, $349,000
351 Madison St., $340,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #109, $335,000
5204 Earles Court, $330,000
100 Quails Nest Way, $327,007
5788 Rockspray, $325,000
5005 Reels Mill Road, $300,000
513 Beebe Court, $286,000
569 Lancaster Place, $280,000
16 Vienna Court, $275,000
5354 Regal Court, $272,500
29 Mountaingate Drive, $270,000
9422 Bethel Road, $255,000
6502 Montalto Crossing #F, $250,000
589 Cawley Dribe, #2 3A, $250,000
2402 Dominion Drive, #1C, $250,000
2500 Catoctin Court, #1-2C, $250,000
6109 Springwater Place, #2103, $245,000
8203 Blue Heron Drive, #2D, $230,000
5610 Avonshire Place, #B, $225,000
120 Burgess Hill Way, #200, $225,000
902 Blue Leaf Court, #8 2C, $212,500
45 Consett Place, #5A, $200,000
517 Carrollton Drive, #23, $190,000
805-F Stratford Way, #1200F, $181,000
995-H Heather Ridge Drive, #4H, $140,500
551-M Heather Ridge Drive, #10M, $120,000
IJAMSVILLE
5814 Rochefort St., $470,000
10010 Beerse St., $370,000
JEFFERSON
3622 Buckley Drive, $659,990
3412 Westport Drive, $653,000
4021 Manheim Court, $540,000
KEYMAR
12737 Woodsboro Pike, $359,000
KNOXVILLE
5 Rick Michael Way, $550,000
MIDDLETOWN
4210 Hogan Drive, $875,000
3310 N. Hill Court, $771,100
30 E. Main St., $484,000
104 Locust Court, $430,000
7014 Will Tree Drive South, $402,000
8317 Hollow Road, $395,000
27 Wash House Circle, $387,000
7103 Unakite Court, $347,000
MONROVIA
1110 Fen View Lane, $971,910
4716 Monrovia Blvd., $857,195
4865 Railway Circle, $779,950
4857 Railway Circle, $754,960
4808 Railway Circle,$728,125
4984 Tall Oaks Drive, $600,000
4979 Tall Oaks Drive, $500,000
4531 Landsdale Parkway, $490,000
MOUNT AIRY
4713 Caleb Wood Drive, $825,000
13795 Halane St., $710,000
14114 Jasmine Court, $585,000
13846 Penn Shop Road, $520,000
13932-B Prospect Road, $450,000
12504 Quiet Stream Court, $450,000
MYERSVILLE
10306 Harmony Road, $497,500
NEW MARKET
9921 Arapahoe Road, $695,000
6116 Stonecat Court, $526,429
6072 Fallfish Court, $511,055
5845 Pecking Stone St., $510,000
6114 Stonecat Court, $505,369
10599 High Beach Court, $490,000
7108 Saddle Road, $475,000
SABILLASVILLE
6345 Debold Road, $592,100
SMITSHBURG
14044 Fox Tower Road, $650,000
THURMONT
314 N. Church St., $210,000
UNION BRIDGE
9002 Walnut St., $450,000
URBANA
2969 Caraway Drive, $845,965
3001 Herb Garden Drive, $831,135
9305 Chicory Court, $814,265
3000 Herb Garden Mews South, $634,450
3900 Sugarloaf Parkway, $625,214
3004 Herb Garden Mews South, $606,320
3456 Flatwoods Drive, $600,000
3887 Sugarloaf Parkway, $591,475
3002 Herb Garden Mews South, $570,830
3896 Sugarloaf Parkway, $570,459
3897 Sugarloaf Parkway, $565,640
3898 Sugarloaf Parkway, $563,795
8612 Shady Pines Drive, $560,870
3899 Sugarloaf Parkway, $560,000
3521 Stone Barn Drive, #414A, $553,635
3892 Sugarloaf Parkway, $552,880
3531 Stone Barn Drive, #415A, $549,990
3539 Stone Barn Drive, #415E, $547,840
9684 Atterbury Lane, $502,000
3237 Stone Barn Drive, $451,000
WALKERSVILLE
306 Glade Blvd., $430,000
104 Burlington Circle, $420,000
101 Adams Way, $325,000
8403 Curiosity Court, $292,152
100 Chapel Court, #215, $184,500
WOODSBORO
309 Copper Oaks Drive, $629,900
205 S. Second St., $334,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.