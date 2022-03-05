030522topHouse

This peaceful property has the original 1900 farm house, multiple ponds and pole buildings for storage.

 Courtesy photo

Listing at $1.45 million and closing at $1.325 million, the 155-plus acre property at 11802-B Renner Road, Keymar, is last week’s top property. This private and peaceful property has been approved for a new, up-to-five-bedroom home. The original farm house was built in 1900 and can be the residence or a tenant house. There are multiple pole buildings to provide storage for equipment and hay. It also has three ponds and multiple paddocks available for larger animals such as horses or cattle to roam.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

2720 Park Mills Road, Adamstown, $1,313,609

8104 Mojave Court, Frederick, $1.1 million

12030 Coppermine Road, Union Bridge, $1.1 million

11101 Fen View Lane, Monrovia, $1,062,370

BRUNSWICK

805 Kaplon Court, $710,299

903 Roundhouse Drive, $600,000

1330 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $496,290

1266 Drydock St., $440,000

1324 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $434,490

8 Terrace Ave., $271,750

15 Peach Orchard Court, $235,000

307 W. Potomac St., $160,000

EMMITSBURG

21 E. Main St., $340,000

700 W. Main St., $325,000

8725 Crystal Fountain Road, $240,000

519 W. Main St., $85,000

FREDERICK

3008 Thurston Road, $1,044,292

5517 Golden Eagle Road, $860,000

5642 Jefferson Blvd., $790,000

3003 Mill Island Parkway, $715,000

5761 Haller Place, $703,750

5749 Haller Place, $701,950

5778 Haller Place, $700,285

5755 Haller Place, $699,990

2947 Mill Island Parkway, $685,000

6005 Alynwood Drive, $675,000

6429 Spring Forest Road, $635,000

155 B&O Ave., $587,000

1008 Furgeson Lane, $565,673

405 Culler Ave., $560,750

8002 Runnymeade Drive, $555,000

15 W. Fifth St., $550,000

7196 Allegheny Drive, $550,000

1806 Greenleese Drive North, $537,000

2611 Bear Den Road, $525,000

107 Fairview Ave., $525,000

19 Fairview Ave., $520,000

5943 Garden Walk Drive, $519,000

5829 Jefferson Technology Blvd., $517,500

2446 Bear Den Road, $515,000

5043 Macdonough Place, $503,840

6125 Aster View Lane, $490,605

5037 Macdonough Place, $487,650

5041 Macdonough Place, $485,650

5125 Ironsides Drive, $485,000

2001 Fauna Drive, $478,990

7112 Sundays Lane, $450,000

5906 Jefferson Commons Way, $445,000

1217 Apollo Drive, $442,240

1992 Fauna Drive, $436,240

1990 Fauna Drive, $429,195

5951 Jefferson Commons Way, $427,000

209 W. South St., $420,000

704 Northside Drive, $415,000

5105 Old National Pike, $405,000

223 Harpers Way, $390,000

401 Delaware Road, $390,000

1781 Valleyside Drive, $390,000

907 Jubal Way, $387,000

6188 Murray Terrace, $385,000

509 Sugarbush Circle, $385,000

1931 Harpers Court, $371,000

1588 Andover Lane, $370,000

5889 Bella Marie Way, $365,000

273 Wyngate Drive, $359,900

3 E. 13th St., $357,000

1826 Millstream Drive, $354,975

2206 Waller House Court, $353,000

308-A Mill Pond Road, $350,000

5553 Hidden Waters Lane, $349,000

351 Madison St., $340,000

2520 Waterside Drive, #109, $335,000

5204 Earles Court, $330,000

100 Quails Nest Way, $327,007

5788 Rockspray, $325,000

5005 Reels Mill Road, $300,000

513 Beebe Court, $286,000

569 Lancaster Place, $280,000

16 Vienna Court, $275,000

5354 Regal Court, $272,500

29 Mountaingate Drive, $270,000

9422 Bethel Road, $255,000

6502 Montalto Crossing #F, $250,000

589 Cawley Dribe, #2 3A, $250,000

2402 Dominion Drive, #1C, $250,000

2500 Catoctin Court, #1-2C, $250,000

6109 Springwater Place, #2103, $245,000

8203 Blue Heron Drive, #2D, $230,000

5610 Avonshire Place, #B, $225,000

120 Burgess Hill Way, #200, $225,000

902 Blue Leaf Court, #8 2C, $212,500

45 Consett Place, #5A, $200,000

517 Carrollton Drive, #23, $190,000

805-F Stratford Way, #1200F, $181,000

995-H Heather Ridge Drive, #4H, $140,500

551-M Heather Ridge Drive, #10M, $120,000

IJAMSVILLE

5814 Rochefort St., $470,000

10010 Beerse St., $370,000

JEFFERSON

3622 Buckley Drive, $659,990

3412 Westport Drive, $653,000

4021 Manheim Court, $540,000

KEYMAR

12737 Woodsboro Pike, $359,000

KNOXVILLE

5 Rick Michael Way, $550,000

MIDDLETOWN

4210 Hogan Drive, $875,000

3310 N. Hill Court, $771,100

30 E. Main St., $484,000

104 Locust Court, $430,000

7014 Will Tree Drive South, $402,000

8317 Hollow Road, $395,000

27 Wash House Circle, $387,000

7103 Unakite Court, $347,000

MONROVIA

1110 Fen View Lane, $971,910

4716 Monrovia Blvd., $857,195

4865 Railway Circle, $779,950

4857 Railway Circle, $754,960

4808 Railway Circle,$728,125

4984 Tall Oaks Drive, $600,000

4979 Tall Oaks Drive, $500,000

4531 Landsdale Parkway, $490,000

MOUNT AIRY

4713 Caleb Wood Drive, $825,000

13795 Halane St., $710,000

14114 Jasmine Court, $585,000

13846 Penn Shop Road, $520,000

13932-B Prospect Road, $450,000

12504 Quiet Stream Court, $450,000

MYERSVILLE

10306 Harmony Road, $497,500

NEW MARKET

9921 Arapahoe Road, $695,000

6116 Stonecat Court, $526,429

6072 Fallfish Court, $511,055

5845 Pecking Stone St., $510,000

6114 Stonecat Court, $505,369

10599 High Beach Court, $490,000

7108 Saddle Road, $475,000

SABILLASVILLE

6345 Debold Road, $592,100

SMITSHBURG

14044 Fox Tower Road, $650,000

THURMONT

314 N. Church St., $210,000

UNION BRIDGE

9002 Walnut St., $450,000

URBANA

2969 Caraway Drive, $845,965

3001 Herb Garden Drive, $831,135

9305 Chicory Court, $814,265

3000 Herb Garden Mews South, $634,450

3900 Sugarloaf Parkway, $625,214

3004 Herb Garden Mews South, $606,320

3456 Flatwoods Drive, $600,000

3887 Sugarloaf Parkway, $591,475

3002 Herb Garden Mews South, $570,830

3896 Sugarloaf Parkway, $570,459

3897 Sugarloaf Parkway, $565,640

3898 Sugarloaf Parkway, $563,795

8612 Shady Pines Drive, $560,870

3899 Sugarloaf Parkway, $560,000

3521 Stone Barn Drive, #414A, $553,635

3892 Sugarloaf Parkway, $552,880

3531 Stone Barn Drive, #415A, $549,990

3539 Stone Barn Drive, #415E, $547,840

9684 Atterbury Lane, $502,000

3237 Stone Barn Drive, $451,000

WALKERSVILLE

306 Glade Blvd., $430,000

104 Burlington Circle, $420,000

101 Adams Way, $325,000

8403 Curiosity Court, $292,152

100 Chapel Court, #215, $184,500

WOODSBORO

309 Copper Oaks Drive, $629,900

205 S. Second St., $334,500

