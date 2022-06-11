Built in 1790, the stone manor house at 4143 Weston Drive, Knoxville, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1.25 million and closed at $1.125 million. This historic home’s features include 24- to 30-inch thick stone walls, 12-foot ceilings on the second floor and 10-foot ceilings throughout the rest of the house, new windows, a commercial kitchen, a large dining room with built-in corner cupboards and butler’s pantry with a wine bar, Also on the first floor is a study, additional office space and a family room. The turned original staircase leads to the second floor. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The walls of the owner’s suite are paneled with barn wood from an old bank barn in Taneytown and the room has a wood-burning fireplace (one of seven in the home) and a private balcony. A guest suite, designed as a bridal suite, includes a full en-suite bath and sitting room and overlooks the stocked pond and flourishing grounds. The lower level has two separate basements including a traditional cellar for vegetables storage and a finished side with a full gym (equipment included), a theater room and rec/game room space. The 23-acre property, known as Westhills Manor, includes the original bank barn and other outbuildings, 15 acres of leased hay fields, and the original dairy which was used as a party barn with a raised area for bands by the previous owner. The property includes an existing second residence and an additional RV hookup with septic holding tank.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
5301-C D E Shookstown Road, Frederick, $1.1 million
13529 Autumn Crest Drive South, Mount Airy, $975,000
4830 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $910,400
6530 S. Clifton Road, Frederick, $900,000
ADAMSTOWN
5767 Morland Drive North, $659,000
BRUNSWICK
814 Kaplon Court, $722,240
601 Canal Town St., $620,000
733 Potomac View Parkway, $587,745
610 Fifth Ave., $400,000
902 E. E St., $249,999
EMMITSBURG
1423 Ramblewood Drive, $624,185
10647 Harney Road, $593,000
1351 Wheatley Drive, $520,000
8 Provincial Parkway, $290,000
8605 Hampton Valley Road, $265,000
FREDERICK
401 S. Market St., $760,007
9507 Ashbury Place, $730,000
8514 Raptor Ridge Lane, $645,000
6335 Lysander Court, $632,000
806 Dunbrooke Court, $630,000
3029 Jacobs Garden Lane, $595,000
2114 Walnut Ridge Court, $570,000
601 Magnolia Ave., $500,000
6822 Falstone Drive, $488,000
1543 Wilmer Park Lane, $453,990
6793 Singletree Court, $451,050
714 Fairview Ave., $436,000
200 Timber View Court, $435,000
1420 Clingmans Dome Drive, $434,440
6231 Posey St., $434,000
978 Jubal Way, $431,000
2009 Mill Island Parkway, $430,000
1606 Tydings Park Road, $420,000
1602 Broadford Park St., $419,990
752 Dogwood Court, $415,000
8123-B Ball Road, $415,000
5421 Baronsville Road, $405,000
5907 Leben Drive, $400,000
322 Patterson Park, $399,990
316 Patterson Park, $396,970
206 S. Market St., $391,000
314 Patterson Park, $386,990
101 Norwick Court, $382,500
1709 Algonquin Road, $380,000
212 Dill Ave., $377,400
4948 Macdonough Place, #005A, $375,100
4520 Mountville Road, $375,000
312 Patterson Park, $374,990
5648 Singletree Drive, $360,000
111 Quails Nest Way, $356,000
327 E. Third St., $355,000
2207 W. Palace Green Terrace, $350,000
5789 Indian Cedar Court, $350,000
1082 E. Thornhill Place, $341,000
1415 W. 11th St., $340,000
5508 Duke Court, $340,000
304-A Mill Pond Road, $340,000
6534 Walcott Lane, $335,000
4922 Whitney Terrace, $321,000
1132 Frontline Drive, $310,000
1772 Springfield Lane, $298,500
516 Lancaster Place, $295,000
2506 Shelley Circle, #7-2D, $275,000
6250 Glen Valley Terrace, #6G, $268,000
619 Himes Ave., #V108, $240,000
2502 Driftwood Court, #3A, $240,000
2149 Wainwright Court, #2C, $210,000
993-K Heather Ridge Drive, #5K, $145,000
IJAMSVILLE
3520 Big Woods Road, $526,000
MIDDLETOWN
8582 Valley Drive, $560,000
8917 Gloria Ave., $420,000
10 Chester Court, $415,000
MONROVIA
11150 Hazelnut Lane, $830,000
4305 Landsdale Blvd., $680,000
3603 Melinda Court, $570,000
4572 Tinder Box Circle, $510,000
4336 Viridian Terrace, $479,000
MOUNT AIRY
13784 Blythedale Drive, $625,000
802 Meadow Field Court, $495,000
1311 N. Oak Cliff Court, $310,000
MYERSVILLE
4739 Ford Fields Road, $280,000
NEW MARKET
11060 Sanandrew Drive, $755,000
6702 Box Turtle Court, $731,925
9649 Woodland Road, $650,000
5905 Yeagertown Road, $640,000
7019 Fox Chase Road, $600,000
10314 Fox Chase Circle, $543,000
17 Federal St. North, $529,000
5532 Wicomico Drive, $410,000
5742 Meadowood St., #403, $375,000
THURMONT
3 Vista Court, $371,500
102 E. Hammaker St., $255,000
11020-11024 Hessong Bridge Road, $175,000
URBANA
9306 Elgin Lane, $880,000
3452 Sugarloaf Parkway, $785,000
9315 Sorrel Lane, $668,040
9313 Sorrel Lane, $640,285
3111 Ivy Meadow Drive, $631,640
3101 Ivy Meadow Drive, $621,090
3107 Ivy Meadow Drive, $602,385
3115 Ivy Meadow Drive, $599,990
2914 Herb Garden Drive, $592,040
9319 Sorrel Lane, $590,155
2918 Herb Garden Drive, $586,890
2916 Herb Garden Drive, $563,340
3103 Ivy Meadow Drive, $557,940
9323 Sorrel Lane, $553,190
9321 Sorrel Lane, $530,540
9455 Dunraven St., $529,900
9325 Sorrel Lane, $524,790
9501 Ward Place, $520,000
8927 Amelung St., $509,000
3422 Angelica Way, #401, $506,875
3596 Sprigg St. South, $501,000
9416 Prospect Hill Place, $490,000
3422 Angelica Way, #404, $487,675
3422 Angelica Way, #403, $480,185
3422 Angelica Way, #301, $450,185
3422 Angelica Way, #304, $444,450
3422 Angelica Way, #302, $423,165
3422 Angelica Way, #204, $403,340
3422 Angelica Way, #101, $396,030
3651 Holborn Place, $390,000
3412 Angelica Way, #304, $382,165
3422 Angelica Way, #104, $374,650
3422 Angelica Way, #102, $361,760
3412 Angelica Way, #202, $361,365
WALKERSVILLE
8817 Adventure Ave., $437,000
22 Kenneth Drive, $430,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.