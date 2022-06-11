061122TopHouse

This stone manor house has a commercial kitchen, six bedrooms and seven wood-burning fireplaces.

Built in 1790, the stone manor house at 4143 Weston Drive, Knoxville, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1.25 million and closed at $1.125 million. This historic home’s features include 24- to 30-inch thick stone walls, 12-foot ceilings on the second floor and 10-foot ceilings throughout the rest of the house, new windows, a commercial kitchen, a large dining room with built-in corner cupboards and butler’s pantry with a wine bar, Also on the first floor is a study, additional office space and a family room. The turned original staircase leads to the second floor. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The walls of the owner’s suite are paneled with barn wood from an old bank barn in Taneytown and the room has a wood-burning fireplace (one of seven in the home) and a private balcony. A guest suite, designed as a bridal suite, includes a full en-suite bath and sitting room and overlooks the stocked pond and flourishing grounds. The lower level has two separate basements including a traditional cellar for vegetables storage and a finished side with a full gym (equipment included), a theater room and rec/game room space. The 23-acre property, known as Westhills Manor, includes the original bank barn and other outbuildings, 15 acres of leased hay fields, and the original dairy which was used as a party barn with a raised area for bands by the previous owner. The property includes an existing second residence and an additional RV hookup with septic holding tank.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5

5301-C D E Shookstown Road, Frederick, $1.1 million

13529 Autumn Crest Drive South, Mount Airy, $975,000

4830 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $910,400

6530 S. Clifton Road, Frederick, $900,000

ADAMSTOWN

5767 Morland Drive North, $659,000

BRUNSWICK

814 Kaplon Court, $722,240

601 Canal Town St., $620,000

733 Potomac View Parkway, $587,745

610 Fifth Ave., $400,000

902 E. E St., $249,999

EMMITSBURG

1423 Ramblewood Drive, $624,185

10647 Harney Road, $593,000

1351 Wheatley Drive, $520,000

8 Provincial Parkway, $290,000

8605 Hampton Valley Road, $265,000

FREDERICK

401 S. Market St., $760,007

9507 Ashbury Place, $730,000

8514 Raptor Ridge Lane, $645,000

6335 Lysander Court, $632,000

806 Dunbrooke Court, $630,000

3029 Jacobs Garden Lane, $595,000

2114 Walnut Ridge Court, $570,000

601 Magnolia Ave., $500,000

6822 Falstone Drive, $488,000

1543 Wilmer Park Lane, $453,990

6793 Singletree Court, $451,050

714 Fairview Ave., $436,000

200 Timber View Court, $435,000

1420 Clingmans Dome Drive, $434,440

6231 Posey St., $434,000

978 Jubal Way, $431,000

2009 Mill Island Parkway, $430,000

1606 Tydings Park Road, $420,000

1602 Broadford Park St., $419,990

752 Dogwood Court, $415,000

8123-B Ball Road, $415,000

5421 Baronsville Road, $405,000

5907 Leben Drive, $400,000

322 Patterson Park, $399,990

316 Patterson Park, $396,970

206 S. Market St., $391,000

314 Patterson Park, $386,990

101 Norwick Court, $382,500

1709 Algonquin Road, $380,000

212 Dill Ave., $377,400

4948 Macdonough Place, #005A, $375,100

4520 Mountville Road, $375,000

312 Patterson Park, $374,990

5648 Singletree Drive, $360,000

111 Quails Nest Way, $356,000

327 E. Third St., $355,000

2207 W. Palace Green Terrace, $350,000

5789 Indian Cedar Court, $350,000

1082 E. Thornhill Place, $341,000

1415 W. 11th St., $340,000

5508 Duke Court, $340,000

304-A Mill Pond Road, $340,000

6534 Walcott Lane, $335,000

4922 Whitney Terrace, $321,000

1132 Frontline Drive, $310,000

1772 Springfield Lane, $298,500

516 Lancaster Place, $295,000

2506 Shelley Circle, #7-2D, $275,000

6250 Glen Valley Terrace, #6G, $268,000

619 Himes Ave., #V108, $240,000

2502 Driftwood Court, #3A, $240,000

2149 Wainwright Court, #2C, $210,000

993-K Heather Ridge Drive, #5K, $145,000

IJAMSVILLE

3520 Big Woods Road, $526,000

MIDDLETOWN

8582 Valley Drive, $560,000

8917 Gloria Ave., $420,000

10 Chester Court, $415,000

MONROVIA

11150 Hazelnut Lane, $830,000

4305 Landsdale Blvd., $680,000

3603 Melinda Court, $570,000

4572 Tinder Box Circle, $510,000

4336 Viridian Terrace, $479,000

MOUNT AIRY

13784 Blythedale Drive, $625,000

802 Meadow Field Court, $495,000

1311 N. Oak Cliff Court, $310,000

MYERSVILLE

4739 Ford Fields Road, $280,000

NEW MARKET

11060 Sanandrew Drive, $755,000

6702 Box Turtle Court, $731,925

9649 Woodland Road, $650,000

5905 Yeagertown Road, $640,000

7019 Fox Chase Road, $600,000

10314 Fox Chase Circle, $543,000

17 Federal St. North, $529,000

5532 Wicomico Drive, $410,000

5742 Meadowood St., #403, $375,000

THURMONT

3 Vista Court, $371,500

102 E. Hammaker St., $255,000

11020-11024 Hessong Bridge Road, $175,000

URBANA

9306 Elgin Lane, $880,000

3452 Sugarloaf Parkway, $785,000

9315 Sorrel Lane, $668,040

9313 Sorrel Lane, $640,285

3111 Ivy Meadow Drive, $631,640

3101 Ivy Meadow Drive, $621,090

3107 Ivy Meadow Drive, $602,385

3115 Ivy Meadow Drive, $599,990

2914 Herb Garden Drive, $592,040

9319 Sorrel Lane, $590,155

2918 Herb Garden Drive, $586,890

2916 Herb Garden Drive, $563,340

3103 Ivy Meadow Drive, $557,940

9323 Sorrel Lane, $553,190

9321 Sorrel Lane, $530,540

9455 Dunraven St., $529,900

9325 Sorrel Lane, $524,790

9501 Ward Place, $520,000

8927 Amelung St., $509,000

3422 Angelica Way, #401, $506,875

3596 Sprigg St. South, $501,000

9416 Prospect Hill Place, $490,000

3422 Angelica Way, #404, $487,675

3422 Angelica Way, #403, $480,185

3422 Angelica Way, #301, $450,185

3422 Angelica Way, #304, $444,450

3422 Angelica Way, #302, $423,165

3422 Angelica Way, #204, $403,340

3422 Angelica Way, #101, $396,030

3651 Holborn Place, $390,000

3412 Angelica Way, #304, $382,165

3422 Angelica Way, #104, $374,650

3422 Angelica Way, #102, $361,760

3412 Angelica Way, #202, $361,365

WALKERSVILLE

8817 Adventure Ave., $437,000

22 Kenneth Drive, $430,000

