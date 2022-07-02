The renovated 1870 brick home on 16-plus acres at 6835 Holter Road, Middletown, listed for and closed at $1.49 million. This property is horse ready with three fields, a 60x80-foot horse barn with three-plus stalls and a heated tack room. The colonial home has 5 to 6 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, a two-story “party”/craft barn, a pool house with a half bath, an in-ground pool/hot tub, spring house, spring-fed pond and chicken house. Other features include a large family addition, a large primary bedroom addition, three gas fireplaces, one wood-burning fireplace, heated garage, finished basement, two porches and a covered back porch with an outdoor fireplace and large hard-scape patio.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9211 Shafers Mill Drive, Urbana, $960,000
3900 Aberdeen Way, Urbana, $853,000
6317 S. Clifton Road, Frederick, $850,000
3138 Park Mills Road, Adamstown, $836,000
BRUNSWICK
1205 Long Farm Lane, $575,000
1303 Pennington Drive, $482,000
411 E. E St., $400,000
807 W. Potomac St., $340,000
BUCKEYSTOWN
3704 Buckeystown Pike, $545,000
EMMITSBURG
17449 Irishtown Road, $525,000
FREDERICK
5712 Haller Place, $796,655
5706 Haller Place, $776,840
1686 Double Bank Road, $715,516
5830 Zoe Lane, $668,995
6131 Cornwall Place, $654,000
5510 Bootjack Drive, $650,000
6374 Lambert Court, $635,000
2215 Banner Hill Road, $635,000
7938 Fingerboard Road, $633,333
1301 Pedigree St., $620,000
1122 Wilcox Court, $595,000
220 Windom Way, $580,000
609 Huntover Lane, $563,000
6608 Eider Court, $530,000
6105-D Quinn Road, $520,000
9815 Hamburg Road, $515,000
6933-A Potomac Ave., $510,000
608 Wyngate Drive, $500,000
812 Apache Court, $497,250
6593 Corbel Way, $480,000
6216 Posey St., $469,900
2424 Rippling Brook Road, $460,000
5036 Wesley Square, $447,500
599 Chukkar Court, $445,000
912 Motter Ave., $440,000
7632 Kemp Lane, $425,000
7921 Chestnut Grove Road, $425,000
1510 Laurel Wood Way, $410,000
1819 Country Run Way, $405,000
484 Hillcrest Drive, $400,000
1481 Eden Drive, $400,000
6526 Walcott Lane, $399,900
665-B E. Church St., $375,000
209 Savage Road, $367,500
408 Culler Ave., $360,000
9410 Birchwood Court West, $360,000
580 Primus Court, $346,000
673-A E. Church St., $340,000
110 Pine Ave., $325,000
406 Megan Court, $320,000
102 Mercer Court, #22 1A, $318,000
1126 Keswick Place, $300,000
558 Cotswold Court, $295,000
1817-A Wheyfield Drive, #8-A, $281,000
2503 Catoctin Court, #4 1B, $275,500
6506-F Wiltshire Drive, #203, $270,000
115 Water St., $240,000
4028 Buckeystown Pike, $230,000
550-C Heather Ridge Drive, #C, $155,000
800-A Heather Ridge Drive, #19A, $139,000
IJAMSVILLE
6504 Broadmoor Terrace South, $689,000
9833 Doctor Perry Road, $670,000
JEFFERSON
4626 Aaron Court, $525,000
2950 Lander Road, $485,000
KNOXVILLE
1302 Rosemont Drive, $550,000
3516 S. Mountain Road, $395,000
MIDDLETOWN
5 Tobias Run, $825,000
206 Ivy Hill Drive, $630,000
1 Ari Court, $615,000
6838 Mountain Church Road, $550,000
303 Washington St., $445,000
MONROVIA
11148 Hazelnut Lane, $825,339
11905 Wonder Court, $591,000
11905 Cameron Court, $567,500
4515 Landsdale Parkway, $525,000
4512 Tinder Box Circle, $490,000
4978 Tall Oaks Drive, $488,000
11809 Browningsville Road, $365,000
MOUNT AIRY
4769 Marianne Drive, $779,000
4516 Summer Ridge Court, $556,101
512 Hill St., $482,000
NEW MARKET
6849 E. Shavano Road, $700,000
7021 Club House Circle, $620,000
10132 Stonecat Mews, $582,389
10138 Stonecat Mews, $557,930
10120 Stonecat Mews, $538,045
10124 Stonecat Mews, $528,154
5820 Burin St., #103, $359,900
6611 E. Beach Drive, $350,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1619 Fletchers Way, $585,000
1593 Wise Court, $500,000
THURMONT
7313 Black Road, $601,000
12823 Brice Road, $325,000
6416 Mountaindale Road, $270,000
301 Old Oak Place, $260,000
9 Walnut St., $235,500
URBANA
8876 Shady Pines Drive, $775,000
3936 Addison Woods Road, $650,000
9252 Starlight Mews South, $620,000
2906 Herb Garden Drive, $571,130
115 Ports Circle, $552,500
WALKERSVILLE
9829 Gordon Court, $415,000
116 Glade Blvd., $360,400
WOODSBORO
11129 Dublin Road, $565,000
