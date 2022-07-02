070222TopHouse

This colonial home in Middletown has six bedrooms, a spring house, a large family addition and a 60x80 foot horse barn.

The renovated 1870 brick home on 16-plus acres at 6835 Holter Road, Middletown, listed for and closed at $1.49 million. This property is horse ready with three fields, a 60x80-foot horse barn with three-plus stalls and a heated tack room. The colonial home has 5 to 6 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, a two-story “party”/craft barn, a pool house with a half bath, an in-ground pool/hot tub, spring house, spring-fed pond and chicken house. Other features include a large family addition, a large primary bedroom addition, three gas fireplaces, one wood-burning fireplace, heated garage, finished basement, two porches and a covered back porch with an outdoor fireplace and large hard-scape patio.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9211 Shafers Mill Drive, Urbana, $960,000

3900 Aberdeen Way, Urbana, $853,000

6317 S. Clifton Road, Frederick, $850,000

3138 Park Mills Road, Adamstown, $836,000

BRUNSWICK

1205 Long Farm Lane, $575,000

1303 Pennington Drive, $482,000

411 E. E St., $400,000

807 W. Potomac St., $340,000

BUCKEYSTOWN

3704 Buckeystown Pike, $545,000

EMMITSBURG

17449 Irishtown Road, $525,000

FREDERICK

5712 Haller Place, $796,655

5706 Haller Place, $776,840

1686 Double Bank Road, $715,516

5830 Zoe Lane, $668,995

6131 Cornwall Place, $654,000

5510 Bootjack Drive, $650,000

6374 Lambert Court, $635,000

2215 Banner Hill Road, $635,000

7938 Fingerboard Road, $633,333

1301 Pedigree St., $620,000

1122 Wilcox Court, $595,000

220 Windom Way, $580,000

609 Huntover Lane, $563,000

6608 Eider Court, $530,000

6105-D Quinn Road, $520,000

9815 Hamburg Road, $515,000

6933-A Potomac Ave., $510,000

608 Wyngate Drive, $500,000

812 Apache Court, $497,250

6593 Corbel Way, $480,000

6216 Posey St., $469,900

2424 Rippling Brook Road, $460,000

5036 Wesley Square, $447,500

599 Chukkar Court, $445,000

912 Motter Ave., $440,000

7632 Kemp Lane, $425,000

7921 Chestnut Grove Road, $425,000

1510 Laurel Wood Way, $410,000

1819 Country Run Way, $405,000

484 Hillcrest Drive, $400,000

1481 Eden Drive, $400,000

6526 Walcott Lane, $399,900

665-B E. Church St., $375,000

209 Savage Road, $367,500

408 Culler Ave., $360,000

9410 Birchwood Court West, $360,000

580 Primus Court, $346,000

673-A E. Church St., $340,000

110 Pine Ave., $325,000

406 Megan Court, $320,000

102 Mercer Court, #22 1A, $318,000

1126 Keswick Place, $300,000

558 Cotswold Court, $295,000

1817-A Wheyfield Drive, #8-A, $281,000

2503 Catoctin Court, #4 1B, $275,500

6506-F Wiltshire Drive, #203, $270,000

115 Water St., $240,000

4028 Buckeystown Pike, $230,000

550-C Heather Ridge Drive, #C, $155,000

800-A Heather Ridge Drive, #19A, $139,000

IJAMSVILLE

6504 Broadmoor Terrace South, $689,000

9833 Doctor Perry Road, $670,000

JEFFERSON

4626 Aaron Court, $525,000

2950 Lander Road, $485,000

KNOXVILLE

1302 Rosemont Drive, $550,000

3516 S. Mountain Road, $395,000

MIDDLETOWN

5 Tobias Run, $825,000

206 Ivy Hill Drive, $630,000

1 Ari Court, $615,000

6838 Mountain Church Road, $550,000

303 Washington St., $445,000

MONROVIA

11148 Hazelnut Lane, $825,339

11905 Wonder Court, $591,000

11905 Cameron Court, $567,500

4515 Landsdale Parkway, $525,000

4512 Tinder Box Circle, $490,000

4978 Tall Oaks Drive, $488,000

11809 Browningsville Road, $365,000

MOUNT AIRY

4769 Marianne Drive, $779,000

4516 Summer Ridge Court, $556,101

512 Hill St., $482,000

NEW MARKET

6849 E. Shavano Road, $700,000

7021 Club House Circle, $620,000

10132 Stonecat Mews, $582,389

10138 Stonecat Mews, $557,930

10120 Stonecat Mews, $538,045

10124 Stonecat Mews, $528,154

5820 Burin St., #103, $359,900

6611 E. Beach Drive, $350,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1619 Fletchers Way, $585,000

1593 Wise Court, $500,000

THURMONT

7313 Black Road, $601,000

12823 Brice Road, $325,000

6416 Mountaindale Road, $270,000

301 Old Oak Place, $260,000

9 Walnut St., $235,500

URBANA

8876 Shady Pines Drive, $775,000

3936 Addison Woods Road, $650,000

9252 Starlight Mews South, $620,000

2906 Herb Garden Drive, $571,130

115 Ports Circle, $552,500

WALKERSVILLE

9829 Gordon Court, $415,000

116 Glade Blvd., $360,400

WOODSBORO

11129 Dublin Road, $565,000

